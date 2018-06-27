Cold Chain Technologies Appoints Rose Callahan as Vice President of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs

FRANKLIN, Mass., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Chain Technologies (CCT), is pleased to announce the appointment of Rose Callahan as Vice President of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs.

With this appointment, Rose will become a member of the CCT Executive Leadership Team (ELT), joining Robert Bohne (President), TJ Rizzo (Sr. VP, International Operations), Dan McMahon (VP, Operations), Geoff Kaiser (Director, Engineering and Technical Services) and Deb Bousquet (Director, Human Resources). In addition to Quality-related operating responsibilities, Rose will manage corporate-wide strategic Quality and Regulatory initiatives.

Rose joined CCT in June of 2007 and has since held the positions of Quality Manager, Operations Manager and, most recently, Director of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs. Throughout her tenure, Rose has routinely led improvement teams on a wide-reaching variety of initiatives throughout the company.

Rose has also been the architect of CCT's Quality Management System (QMS), one that has evolved and changed through several iterations of the ISO standards in support of CCT's global expansion.

"Quality Assurance and Quality System Management are of critical importance to our life science customers and we routinely receive accolades from customer auditors about the strength of our QMS, our commitment to continuous improvement and the engagement of our employees. Rose has been a leading advocate for, and contributor to, our Quality culture. In addition, Rose has always demonstrated a sincere and vested interest in the success of our company, our employees, and our customers," states Robert Bohne, President of Cold Chain Technologies.

With over 20 years of manufacturing and quality systems experience, Rose holds a B.A. in Biology from Northeastern University and is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt, a Certified Quality Engineer (CQE), Certified Manager of Quality/Organizational Excellence and a member of the American Society for Quality (ASQ).

About Cold Chain Technologies

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) is a leading global provider of single-use and reusable thermal packaging solutions for the distribution and transport of temperature-sensitive shipments. Distributed from multiple U.S. and International locations that include Europe, Latin America, and Asia, CCT's trusted brands include KoolTemp® GTS Pre-Qualified systems, Koolit® refrigerants, and the industry's first leak-proof shape stable PCM (phase change material) Koolit® Advanced PCM GEL. Reusable parcel and pallet solutions, such as the patent-pending KoolTemp® GTS EcoFlex and the industry's first PCM pallet cover system, KoolTemp® GTS Enshield, are backed by the KoolTemp® ReNew quality approved shipper reuse program. With Global Headquarters in Franklin, Massachusetts, Cold Chain Technologies is an ISO 9001:2015 registered private company with over 50 years of ensuring product safety for the pharmaceutical, life science, and food service industries. For more information, visit http://www.coldchaintech.com.

