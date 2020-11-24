Cold Chain Technologies Opens Facility Dedicated to the Distribution of the COVID-19 Vaccine

FRANKLIN, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Chain Technologies ("CCT"), a leading global provider of reusable and single-use passive thermal packaging solutions for the shipment of temperature-sensitive products for the life sciences industry, has announced the opening of a new facility in Lebanon, Tennessee, a critical site to support the needs for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

As part of this nationwide expansion to meet the growing demands of global vaccine distribution, the new 255,000+ square feet cold chain facility , complete with Koolit refrigerant manufacturing and work cells for CCT's KoolTemp EcoFlex (CCT's market-leading reusable thermal packaging solution), is fully equipped to support the temperature-sensitive supply chain requirements of the COVID-19 vaccine with the industry's broadest portfolio of single-use and reusable systems for parcel and pallet shipments scalable to vaccine temperature needs.

"With 50 years of proven expertise designing and qualifying optimum thermal integrity assurance solutions, Cold Chain Technologies is one of the world's largest manufacturers of advanced thermal engineering solutions for temperature sensitive drugs, biologics and vaccines. This speaks to our ability to scale up and provide comprehensive solutions to meet critical needs in times like these," said Ranjeet Banerjee, CEO of Cold Chain Technologies. "Our longstanding history and partnerships through previous pandemics, coupled with our unparalleled, deep engineering and testing lab capabilities, position us to tackle this COVID challenge. Our packaging solutions will help ensure the integrity of these vaccines during transit and enable the safe delivery of vaccinations."

About Cold Chain Technologies

Cold Chain Technologies is a leading global provider of reusable and single-use thermal packaging solutions for the shipment of temperature-sensitive material, principally serving the life sciences supply chain. With more than 50 years of ensuring product safety in transit, CCT has built a reputation as the industry's most innovative and reliable provider to the largest global life sciences OEMs and distributors. For more information about CCT, visit: https://www.coldchaintech.com/

