Cold Chain Technologies Partners With B Medical Systems To Offer Comprehensive Thermal Packaging and Stationary Refrigeration Solutions For Temperature-Critical Medications

FRANKLIN, Mass., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Chain Technologies, one of the most comprehensive global providers of reusable and single-use thermal packaging solutions for the shipment of temperature-sensitive material, today announced that it is partnering with B Medical Systems, a Luxembourg-based manufacturer and global distributor of medical refrigeration and durable vaccine cold chain technology, to bring end-to-end thermal shipping and storage solutions to the life science market. The partnership expands Cold Chain Technologies' portfolio to include hand-carry transport solutions as well as active and passive temperature-controlled storage solutions such as ultra-low freezers, medical-grade refrigerators and freezers, extending the reach of Cold Chain Technologies' thermal shipping and storage offerings.

"More and more of our customers, especially those providing specialty pharmacy services, are in need of high-quality medical refrigeration that is on-site — or durable mobile solutions that can travel within a local area. Cold Chain Technologies is proud to partner with B Medical Systems to offer their best-in-class medical refrigeration portfolio, one that meshes seamlessly with Cold Chain Technologies' full line of thermal packaging solutions," said Ranjeet Banerjee, CEO of Cold Chain Technologies. "By incorporating B Medical's refrigeration portfolio into our offerings, not only will we be able to ensure that life-saving therapies make it to the last mile, but we'll also be able to provide certainty that they make it safely to the patient at the point of use."

The partnership broadens Cold Chain Technologies' current offering of pallet and parcel qualified shipping solutions to include stationary refrigerators and freezers — all supported by data and analytics monitoring through Cold Chain Technologies Smart Solutions. Cold Chain Technologies customers can now establish a complete cold chain that begins when biologics are packaged at a manufacturer site, travels through international and regional courier services and remains intact all the way to the point of use — by working with a single vendor. Once delivered to a health system or specialty pharmacy, B Medical Systems' durable transport options allow for further distribution to infusion clinics, oncology suites and hand delivery direct to patient homes.

"B Medical Systems is delighted to embark on this partnership with Cold Chain Technologies. Our combined core competencies dovetail perfectly and will create comprehensive solutions for all aspects of medical and life science cold chain distribution," said Matt Tallman, Head of Sales – North America.

About B Medical Systems

B Medical Systems is an international leader in medical-grade refrigeration and vaccine cold chain equipment with over four decades of experience in the research and clinical markets. The company offers a wide range of innovative solutions for Laboratory, Blood Bank, and Pharmacy including ultra-low temperature freezers (ULTs), refrigerators, freezers, transport devices, and remote monitoring systems. All models deliver proven reliability, superior temperature uniformity, reduced energy consumption, and low noise levels. The company helps customers protect critical samples, preserve blood, and keep vaccines safe through temperature-controlled transportation, processing, and storage solutions. Their quality products and facilities meet the highest regulatory requirements including ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001, Class l and Class II (FDA) Medical Devices, and are AABB standards-compliant (SCoPE). The company works with global humanitarian organizations to support the success of their vaccination campaigns. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.bmedicalsystems.com.

About Cold Chain Technologies (CCT)

Cold Chain Technologies is a leading global provider of reusable and single-use thermal packaging solutions for the shipment of temperature-sensitive material, principally serving the life sciences industry. With more than 50 years of ensuring product safety in transit, CCT has built a reputation as the industry's most innovative and reliable provider to global life sciences companies and distributors. For more information about CCT, visit www.coldchaintech.com .

