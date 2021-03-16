Cold Chain Technologies Partners With Cloudleaf to Provide Enhanced Real-Time Visibility for End-to-End Distribution of Temperature-Sensitive Drugs and Biologics

FRANKLIN, Mass., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Chain Technologies, a leading global provider of reusable and single-use thermal assurance solutions for the distribution and last-mile transport of temperature-sensitive products for the life sciences industry, today announced a partnership with Cloudleaf, the leader in next generation digital supply chain solutions, to launch Cold Chain Technologies Smart Solutions. The new offering, based on Cloudleaf's Digital Visibility Platform, will enable real-time, holistic and actionable insights into the location and condition of temperature-sensitive drugs and biologics, including the COVID-19 vaccines being transported in Cold Chain Technologies' thermal shipping containers — down to the last mile.

The biopharma industry loses about $35B annually as a result of failures in temperature-controlled logistics. Having real-time visibility into vaccine and drug shipments is critical in mitigating loss. Cold Chain Technologies recognizes this challenge and has taken proactive steps with its partnership with Cloudleaf to ensure these losses are kept to a minimum. This partnership will improve supply chain visibility and agility for Cold Chain Technologies' customers who rely on its 50-plus years of experience in providing temperature-sensitive shipping solutions to deliver critical treatments safely and effectively to the public. In the short term, it will play an integral role in safely getting vaccines to patients and bringing global relief from COVID-19's far-reaching impact.

"The need for life sciences companies to have insight into their cold chains has never been more apparent than with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout," said Ranjeet Banerjee, CEO of Cold Chain Technologies. "In choosing a partner to enhance visibility into the end-to-end cold chain, it was crucial that we be able to utilize the latest and most advanced IoT sensor technologies, along with near real-time tracking and data-analytics capabilities which give our customers visibility into the location of their shipments. Cloudleaf's Digital Visibility Platform is sensor agnostic and enables our containers with a prescriptive analysis of vaccine conditions down to the unit level, making it a natural choice for such an important global initiative. We have tripled the production of our temperature-sensitive parcels for vaccines in recent months, and we're confident this added layer of supply chain transparency will be instrumental in getting society back to business as usual."

"There is an enormous opportunity to improve the cold chain logistics for temperature-sensitive drugs and vaccines," said Mahesh Veerina, CEO of Cloudleaf. "We're thrilled to combine the capabilities of our platform in real-time data collection with Cold Chain Technologies' decades of experience in cold chain shipping to contribute to the quick and safe delivery of vaccines around the world."

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up, Cold Chain Technologies will be able to provide its customers 24/7 visibility through Cold Chain Technologies Smart Solutions, including product location and condition, to ensure vaccines arrive on time with maintained temperature requirement adherence throughout the entire shipping process.

Beyond vaccines, the combined solution will track critical parameters for drugs and biologics such as location, temperature and vibration, along with data streams about weather, traffic, flight schedules and more, to not only remove blind spots in the supply chain but flag potential issues so that they can be rectified before product is compromised.

About Cold Chain Technologies

Cold Chain Technologies is a leading global provider of reusable and single-use thermal packaging solutions for the shipment of temperature-sensitive material, principally serving the life sciences industry. With more than 50 years of ensuring product safety in transit, CCT has built a reputation as the industry's most innovative and reliable provider to the largest global life sciences companies and distributors. For more information, visit: https://www.coldchaintech.com/

About Cloudleaf

Cloudleaf powers next generation digital supply chains with insights from ground truth and real-time decision-making. Our SaaS platform leverages hyper-scale cloud, digital twin, AI/ML and IoT technologies to deliver continuous visibility and intelligence. We enable business leaders to make the right decisions in real time to increase revenues, avoid disruptions, deliver better business outcomes, improve customer satisfaction and increase sustainability. For more information, visit: https://www.cloudleaf.com/

