Cold Chain Technologies Provides Critical Thermal Packaging for Operation Warp Speed's COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout

"We are proud to support our partners as part of Operation Warp Speed's Vaccine Distribution Process and help ensure the success of the vaccination program," said Ranjeet Banerjee, CEO of Cold Chain Technologies. "Our company is prepared, ready and able to leverage both our deep experience of delivering for past pandemics, such as H1N1, and the expanded capacity we have been building since the COVID-19 pandemic began to meet the temperature-sensitive requirements of the vaccine — with the industry's broadest portfolio of single-use and reusable systems for parcel and pallet shipments. We are also developing and will soon be launching a digital informatics platform that enables the tracking of critical parameters as well providing key insights."

In order to support Operation Warp Speed's Vaccine Distribution Process, Cold Chain Technologies recently opened a new facility in Lebanon, Tennessee. As part of this nationwide expansion to meet the growing demands of global vaccine distribution, the new 255,000-square-feet cold chain facility complete with Koolit refrigerant manufacturing and work cells for CCT's KoolTemp EcoFlex (CCT's market-leading reusable thermal packaging solution), is fully equipped to help ensure the integrity of the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain.

For b-roll of Cold Chain Technologies' packaging solutions and cold chain facility, see video included with this news release.

About Cold Chain Technologies

Cold Chain Technologies is a leading global provider of reusable and single-use thermal packaging solutions for the shipment of temperature-sensitive material, principally serving the life sciences supply chain. With more than 50 years of ensuring product safety in transit, CCT has built a reputation as the industry's most innovative and reliable provider to the largest global life sciences OEMs and distributors. For more information about CCT, visit: https://www.coldchaintech.com/

