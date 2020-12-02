Cold Chain Technologies Welcomes New Leadership in Alignment with its Global Growth Strategy

While serving in several roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Senior Vice President, TJ has made significant contributions to the growth of CCT over the last 15 years—both in the United States and through international expansion in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. He has been instrumental in leading the development and deployment of CCT's global reusable and sustainable strategy as well as an active collaborator with our channel partners to deliver the cold chain capabilities needed to safely and efficiently deploy the COVID-19 vaccine. As a founding member, and current Chairman, of the ISTA Pharma Committee, TJ is well respected in the cold chain industry and is extensively involved in industry collaboration and the best practice development groups PDA, ISTA, and others.

As Chief Commercial Officer, TJ will be responsible for the development of CCT's commercial strategy and growth agenda—instilling a company-wide focus on delivering best-in-class solutions to CCT's customers and partners. In addition to leading and driving alignment between CCT's Regional Sales and Global Business Unit teams, TJ will continue to be extensively involved as a thought leader with industry groups, customers, and partners.

CCT is thrilled to welcome Amar Chahal as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Development. Amar has over 20 years of strategic marketing, commercial leadership, and global experience in the medical devices and pharmaceutical industry. Having spent 18 years at Becton Dickinson, working in roles of increasing responsibility at country, regional, and global levels, he is an experienced and accomplished leader with a growth-mindset.

As Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Development, Amar's key responsibilities will include leading the corporate strategy development and execution process to ensure that CCT continues to further its position as the global leader and partner of choice in providing advanced and comprehensive thermal assurance solutions.

Ranjeet Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer of Cold Chain Technologies said, "It is with great joy and utmost confidence that we announce these leadership appointments. Together, TJ and Amar bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and excitement to the Company. We have a strong foundation, and this will further accelerate our next phase of transformative growth as we continue to focus on innovative solutions and strong partnerships to support our customers. This includes the comprehensive portfolio of solutions and capabilities that we are rapidly building to support the rapid distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine."

About Cold Chain Technologies

Cold Chain Technologies is a leading global provider of reusable and single-use thermal packaging solutions for the shipment of temperature-sensitive material, principally serving the life sciences industry. With more than 50 years of ensuring product safety in transit, CCT has built a reputation as the industry's most innovative and reliable provider to the largest global life sciences companies and distributors. For more information about CCT, visit: ColdChainTech.com

