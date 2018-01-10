Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market by System (Hardware and Software), by Solution (Storage and Transportation), and End User (Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Chemical, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022



Cold Chain Tracking And Monitoring Refers To Maintaining A Given Temperature Range In Cold Storages. As The Quality Of Food Stock Is Highly Dependent On Temperature Consistency, A Series Of Sensors And Controlling Devices Are Used To Monitor It. The Cold Chains Are Used To Store Perishable Food Items, Which Are Supplied In Army Camps, Pharmaceuticals, And Remote Areas.



The Growth In Packaged Food Industry, Stern Pharmaceutical Regulations, And Increase In Demand Of Food Processing To Reduce Wastage Has Supplemented The Market Growth. However, High Initial Investments And Getting Government Clearance Could Hamper This Market. Although, The Increase In Demand Of Remotely Operated Automated Devices In Storage Facilities Is Opening New Opportunities In This Market.



The Global Cold Chain Tracking And Monitoring Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Systems, Solutions, End User, And Geography. By Systems, It Includes Hardware And Software.



Based On Solutions, It Is Bifurcated Into Storage And Transportation. By End Users, The Market Is Sub Segmented Into Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Chemical, And Others. Furthermore, The Market Is Analyzed Across Four Regions-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea.



The Key Players Profiled In The Report Include Sensitech Inc., Elpro-Buchs Ag, Berlinger & Co. Ag, Securerf Corporation, Monnit Corp., Savi Technology, Infratab Inc., Controlant Ehf, Elpro-Buchs Ag, And Orbcomm.



Potential Benefits for Stakeholders

This Report Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Current Trends And Future Estimations Of The Global Cold Chain Tracking And Monitoring Market To Identify Profitable Investment Opportunities

It Elucidates The Impact Analysis Of The Key Drivers, Opportunities, And Restraints That Shape The Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis Highlights The Potency Of Buyers And Suppliers To Facilitate Better Business Decisions For Stakeholders And Strengthen Their Supplier And Buyer Networks



Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Key Segmentation



By Systems

Hardware

Software



By Solutions

Storage

Transportation



By End User

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical Drugs

Blood Banks

Food & Beverage

Dairy Products

Frozen Food

Others

Chemical

Others



By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Uk

Germany

France

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Lamea

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



Key Players

Sensitech Inc.

Elpro-Buchs Ag

Berlinger & Co. Ag

Securerf Corporation

Monnit Corp.

Savi Technology

Infratab Inc.

Controlant Ehf

Elpro-Buchs Ag

Orbcomm



