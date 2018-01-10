Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market by System (Hardware and Software), by Solution (Storage and Transportation), and End User (Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Chemical, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4931044
Cold Chain Tracking And Monitoring Refers To Maintaining A Given Temperature Range In Cold Storages. As The Quality Of Food Stock Is Highly Dependent On Temperature Consistency, A Series Of Sensors And Controlling Devices Are Used To Monitor It. The Cold Chains Are Used To Store Perishable Food Items, Which Are Supplied In Army Camps, Pharmaceuticals, And Remote Areas.
The Growth In Packaged Food Industry, Stern Pharmaceutical Regulations, And Increase In Demand Of Food Processing To Reduce Wastage Has Supplemented The Market Growth. However, High Initial Investments And Getting Government Clearance Could Hamper This Market. Although, The Increase In Demand Of Remotely Operated Automated Devices In Storage Facilities Is Opening New Opportunities In This Market.
The Global Cold Chain Tracking And Monitoring Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Systems, Solutions, End User, And Geography. By Systems, It Includes Hardware And Software.
Based On Solutions, It Is Bifurcated Into Storage And Transportation. By End Users, The Market Is Sub Segmented Into Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Chemical, And Others. Furthermore, The Market Is Analyzed Across Four Regions-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea.
The Key Players Profiled In The Report Include Sensitech Inc., Elpro-Buchs Ag, Berlinger & Co. Ag, Securerf Corporation, Monnit Corp., Savi Technology, Infratab Inc., Controlant Ehf, Elpro-Buchs Ag, And Orbcomm.
Potential Benefits for Stakeholders
This Report Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Current Trends And Future Estimations Of The Global Cold Chain Tracking And Monitoring Market To Identify Profitable Investment Opportunities
It Elucidates The Impact Analysis Of The Key Drivers, Opportunities, And Restraints That Shape The Market
Porter's Five Forces Analysis Highlights The Potency Of Buyers And Suppliers To Facilitate Better Business Decisions For Stakeholders And Strengthen Their Supplier And Buyer Networks
Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Key Segmentation
The Global Cold Chain Tracking And Monitoring Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Systems, Solutions, End User, And Geography.
By Systems
Hardware
Software
By Solutions
Storage
Transportation
By End User
Healthcare
Pharmaceutical Drugs
Blood Banks
Food & Beverage
Dairy Products
Frozen Food
Others
Chemical
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Uk
Germany
France
Rest Of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Taiwan
South Korea
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
Lamea
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Players
Sensitech Inc.
Elpro-Buchs Ag
Berlinger & Co. Ag
Securerf Corporation
Monnit Corp.
Savi Technology
Infratab Inc.
Controlant Ehf
Elpro-Buchs Ag
Orbcomm
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4931044
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (646) 453 6293
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-chain-tracking-and-monitoring-market---global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-2014-2022-300580982.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article