Cold Craft, Inc. Hires New Director of Operations, Daryl Demanawa

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Craft, Inc., provider of residential and commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration announces today the hiring of Daryl Demanawa for Director of Operations. Daryl will have the primary responsibility for the success of the field operations, our core business. "We are thrilled to have Daryl on board to bring a fresh look at our 30-year operation," said Kent Penning President and Founder of Cold Craft, Inc.

Daryl Demanawa Director of Operations, Cold Craft, Inc. has expectations of himself to grow the company. He has already brought new ideas to Cold Craft.

Daryl Demanawa, joined the firm with impressive credentials from studying to be a Mechanical Engineer in the Philippines in 2004, to previous employment honing his skills and instruction experience at another leading HVAC firm J&J Air Conditioning. Daryl also comes to us with his credentials from SVCTE.

Daryl is also an avid real estate investor and that highlights his finance acumen.

Cold Craft, Inc. excels in wine cellar and, grocery store refrigeration, geothermal heating and cooling, and full-service HVAC services for both commercial and residential.

Cold Craft, Inc has been serving the San Francisco Bay Area since 1991. They can be reached at [email protected], 408.374.7292 or www.coldcraft.com

Media Contact

Susan Nichol

408-374-7292

[email protected]

SOURCE Cold Craft, Inc.