Cold Craft, Inc. Keeps Silicon Valley Firms and Employees Productive

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As with many industries, employees of the high-tech companies that are headquartered or have extensive presence in Silicon Valley are working from home as a result of the 2019 pandemic. The high-tech industries in the area (computer, smart phone, software development, etc.) employ skilled workers from firms such as Cisco, Netflix, Hewlett Packard, Apple, eBay, PayPal, Google, Intel, Etc. These employees are accustomed to a comfortable work environment to be productive. March 2020 changed all of that in the Bay Area with the mandatory shelter in place order.

Susan Nichol, CEO Cold Craft, Inc. Our firm is honored to assist high tech with their shelter in place productivity goals Cold Craft, Inc. is a full service HVAC R firm specializing in unique heating and cooling equipment as well as wine cellar refrigeration.

As the work from home idea has become a long-term reality for many, skilled HVAC R contractors such as Cold Craft have been coming to their rescue to ease the burden those employees are carrying by fixing or installing heating, air conditioning, wine cellar refrigeration, and even geothermal heating and cooling and allowing them to increase their productivity.

Although there is a shortage of work in some industries, many in the high-tech industry working from home, some HVAC R firms and grocery stores among others have seen a boon during the pandemic. This has created an opportunity for Cold Craft a SMACNA firm to continue and increase working with the area's high-tech employees for their home comfort needs.

"The environment we are in today allows Cold Craft to make changes to the home environment to keep the productivity up, in arguably one of the most significant industries in the area, if not the world." Daryl Demanawa, Director of Operations said. "Knowing that we are assisting this industry to continue working in a productive pace is a comfort to the employees here at Cold Craft, this is what keeps us going."

"Everyone has their specific focus to help them through the pandemic. The increase of wine cellar refrigeration has helped Cold Craft to continue with our extensive experience of designing, installing, and maintaining wine cellar refrigeration to benefit their Silicon Valley and peninsula clients. As our customers struggle though the pandemic, they can know that their often-extensive wine investment can remain intact." Susan Nichol, CEO of Cold Craft, Inc. commented. "Many of our clients are titans of Silicon Valley industry and that allows us to be their full-service HVAC R firm because we work with commercial as well as residential equipment. Many of these very large homes require commercial grade equipment and of course their wine cellar refrigeration needs."

Cold Craft, Inc. Serving the San Francisco Bay Area since 1991- providing heating, air conditioning, wine cellar refrigeration and unique HVAC needs.

Cold Craft can be contacted at 408.374.7292

