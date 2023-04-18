Cold Cuts Market size to grow by USD 153.31 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the rising health consciousness among consumers and demand for low-fat and low-sodium products - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on cold cuts market is estimated to register an incremental growth of by USD 153.31 billion from 2022 to 2027, over at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period. The increasing health consciousness among consumers and demand for low-fat and low-sodium products drives the market growth during the forecast period. The habit of eating processed meats is becoming popular among consumers. But these have negative effects on one's health as it contains high levels of sodium and fat and it is adding up to consumers' health concerns. For this reason, producers have started offering low-fat and low-sodium versions of cold cuts to satisfy consumer demand for healthier options. To release healthier product variants that appeal to customers who are concerned about their health, major players in the market have responded by making R&D investments. Hence, it is anticipated that consumers will continue to prioritize their health and well-being when making food choices. Thus, this is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and many more market insights. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Cuts Market 2023-2027

Cold Cuts Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Cold Cuts Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V., Andrews Smokehouse, Boars Head Brand, BRF SA, Bridgford Foods Corp., Butcher On The Block, CrisTim Group, Evans Meats and Seafood Inc., German Butchery Retail Pty Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Pocino Foods Co., Seaboard Corp., Sierra Meat and Seafood, The Kraft Heinz Co., The Wursthutte, Tyson Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., and WH Group Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V. - The company offers cold cuts through its subsidiary Sigma Alimentos SA de CV.

The company offers cold cuts through its subsidiary Sigma Alimentos SA de CV. Boars Head Brand - The company offers cold cuts such as smoked uncured ham.

BRF SA - The company offers cold cuts through its brand Banvit.

Cold Cuts Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Driver

A major driver fueling the growth of the cold cuts market during the forecast period is the rising health consciousness among consumers and demand for low-fat and low-sodium products.

Consumers are becoming more aware of the negative effects of eating processed meats, which frequently contain a lot of sodium and fat.

Producers have begun offering low-fat and low-sodium cold cuts to meet consumer demand for healthier options. In response, major market players have invested in research and development to introduce healthier product variants that target customers who are concerned about their health.

Government regulations requiring manufacturers to disclose nutritional data on product labels have bolstered this trend globally. As a result, consumers are now more aware of the nutritional value of the products they consume.

This has also raised consumer awareness. When it comes to food choices, it is anticipated that consumers will continue to place a high value on their health and wellbeing.

Latest Trends

An emerging trend in the cold cuts market that is expected to fuel market growth is the increasing focus on product innovation and research and development investments.

In this wildly cutthroat market, makers are continually searching for better approaches to separate themselves from the opposition and deal with purchasers items that are novel.

Businesses are spending a lot of money on research and development (R&D) in order to develop new products, enhance existing ones, and incorporate novel flavors and ingredients.

Under its Raised and Rooted brand, Tyson Foods, for instance, introduced a line of vegetarian meat alternatives in 2021. The product line, which includes breakfast sausage patties, plant-based chicken tenders, and nuggets, is aimed at consumers looking for healthier and better for the environment alternatives to traditional meat-based products.

Such examples show that to fulfill moving shopper needs and separate themselves from contenders, significant market players are progressively investing on item development and Research and development.

Cold Cuts Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Cold Cuts Market is segmented as below:

Product

Deli Cold Cuts



Packaged Cold Cuts

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the deli cold cuts segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Prepackaged cold cuts are less popular than deli cold cuts. Cooked ham, sausages, chicken breast, chicken rolls, corned beef, bologna, kielbasa, pastrami, prosciutto, roast beef, salami, pepperoni, and turkey breast are some of the items that are offered for purchase. These cold cuts appear to be fresh and do not contain any preservatives because they are freshly sliced when a customer orders them. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Cold Cuts Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist cold cuts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cold cuts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cold cuts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold cuts market, vendors

Cold Cuts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 153.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.89 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key countries US, Australia, Germany, France, and Sweden Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V., Andrews Smokehouse, Boars Head Brand, BRF SA, Bridgford Foods Corp., Butcher On The Block, CrisTim Group, Evans Meats and Seafood Inc., German Butchery Retail Pty Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Pocino Foods Co., Seaboard Corp., Sierra Meat and Seafood, The Kraft Heinz Co., The Wursthutte, Tyson Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., and WH Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

