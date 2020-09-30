Cold Cutters Graduate Starts a Luxury Mobile Barber Shop

SNELLVILLE, Ga., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nate Holton was only nine years old when he began to cut his little brother's hair. He soon noticed the progression and precision in his hair cutting skills. Therefore, he decided to take his newfound skill to the next level at Georgia Military College where he polished his hair cutting skills to perfection in every aspect of barbering. Nate gained an independence that was undeniable, and sparked a financial security, and emotional stability in a very short time. Nate was always confident, and ambitious in his own right playing football in college and cutting hair to maintain his college expenses without burdening his mom was the noble thing to do..., Despite all of this, Nate had another dream of returning back to his original passion of becoming his authentic self as an official licensed barber.

Nate earned a degree from the prestigious Reinhard University, and graduated in the top of his class with a Bachelor's in Business Management. Nate significant other invested time and researched the credibility of "Cold Cutter's College" located in Gwinnett County, Georgia. 3303 Centerville Hwy Suite 12, Snellville, GA.30039. Nate soon found Power in Persistence working, and driving two hours daily to reach his goal, and live his dream. The struggle was real, but it was all worth it keeping his eyes on the prize. The "Cold Cutters College" family welcomed Nate with open arms a husband and wife team of experts. Coach "D" taught him a plethora of great barbering skills, and his wife Mrs. Sheda bubbly, and witty personality passed on her talents as well. As a result, of Nate tenacity he was able to cut hair in the shop his reputation proceeded him, and he was able to remain loyal to his long-distance dedicated clients, too.

Nate did not stop at this his newest avenue is to cater to, and give back to the community he purchased, designed, and generated a way to remain available to his clients his Upscale "Runners" mobile Barber Van allows clients to have the Nate Barbering experience time after time. Nate Thanks God, and his wife each and every day, for standing in her own power and truth in the role of a true help mate and being courageous enough to take that first step of Empowerment.

Cold Cutters

website: https://www.coldcutters.com/

Official Runners

Luxury Mobile Barber Shop

IG: https://www.instagram.com/official_runners.m.b.s_/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Cold Cutters College