Cold Jet Launches New R1000H Dry Ice Pellet-to-Slice Reformer

The R1000H has the flexibility to reform from 3 mm to 16 mm (1/8 in - 5/8 in) dry ice pellets into high quality dry ice slices/mini blocks - ranging from 0.25 kg (0.55 lbs) up to 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs). The R1000H reformer can run up to 1,000 press cycles per hour and reform up to 1,000 kg (2,204 lbs) of dry ice per hour. The stainless steel machine has special features, such as an enclosed cabinet and insulated hopper, which ensure dry ice density and low sublimation rate.

"Our collaboration with leading industrial gas companies around the world has helped us to meet our customers' needs," said Wim Eeckelaers, Senior Vice President, Global Dry Ice Manufacturing, Cold Jet. "We developed a reliable solution that will have a great impact on their business growth. This is a major advancement for the future of dry ice production."

The R1000H reformer incorporates a unique Quick Change Press Head that enables the slice dimension to be changed in less than 15 minutes. Additionally, dual and triple slice press heads provide optimal production capacity at slice formats as low as 0.3 kg (0.66 lbs) slice.

"The R1000H is equipped with remarkable improvements," said Bjarne Nielsen, Technical Director, Global Dry Ice Manufacturing, Cold Jet. "The critical compression process, the filling-shuttle and slice-eject functions are controlled by a new powerful hydraulic cylinder and two servomotors, which ensure precise and fast movements in the optimized ˂7 seconds slice cycle."

With an exit slice conveyor, the R1000H can easily be integrated into current production environments, for example a one-line feed to packaging machinery. When business demands grow, it is possible to expand from low output with just one pelletizer to high volume production with multiple pelletizers feeding the reformer. By combining existing or new dry ice production equipment or a flow packer machine, it extends market opportunities in a variety of dry ice user applications and industries.

Cold Jet® has two distinct lines of business centered around the use of dry ice. We provide environmental cleaning, surface preparation and parts finishing systems to global manufacturing industries. These systems utilize particles of dry ice as a blasting medium. Secondly, we produce systems for the production, metering and packaging of dry ice. These systems enable the consistent production of a controlled range of dry ice products for food transportation, cold chain management and dry ice cleaning. Customers are using our technology-based solutions to replace outdated processes that are inefficient and harmful to health and safety. Cold Jet is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, with international operations in Europe, Asia, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit www.coldjet.com or call 1-800-337-9423 or +1-513-831-3211 (International).

