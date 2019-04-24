Cold Jet launches new revolutionary dry ice blaster, the PCS® 60

The machine features industry changing performance and technology

LOVELAND, Ohio, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Jet® – the global leader in dry ice technology – has reinvented dry ice blasting with the release of the PCS 60. The machine represents the pinnacle of dry ice blasting technology and will set the standard for dry ice blasting machines for years to come.

The Cold Jet PCS 60

"Cold Jet is proud to introduce the PCS 60 to the global marketplace," said Gene Cooke III, President and CEO, Cold Jet. "The machine is the highest performing dry ice blaster available and features many technological advancements that are firsts in our industry. The PCS 60 continues Cold Jet's tradition of leading the way and guiding our industry forward."

The PCS 60 features Cold Jet's patented Particle Control System™ (PCS). The PCS precisely cuts dry ice into diamond shaped particles in the exact dimensions chosen by the operator (3mm to 0.3mm and every size in between). No machine on the market is capable of this type of precision. The user has complete control and can find the most effective setting for each unique application.

The machine is not only the most technologically advanced dry ice blaster on the market, it is also the easiest to use. With a 7" LCD color screen and digital controls, the PCS 60 provides an intuitive display that allows the user to easily view and adjust blasting parameters and machine settings. The machine also features programmable and password-protected application recipes. This feature allows users to set and save blasting parameters, such as blast pressure, particle size and feed rate, which increases efficiency and ensures the right settings for each individual application.

"Our team designed the PCS 60 to be extremely efficient by utilizing next-generation technology to maximize our customer's return on investment while reducing their overall total cost of ownership," said Brian Allen, SVP & Global ECaSP Brand Manager, Cold Jet. "It cleans more effectively and requires significantly less dry ice and air pressure than competing machines."

The optimized design, including a "straight through" air system and redesigned SureFlow™ feeding system, minimizes air pressure loss and dry ice sublimation within the machine. This allows the user to maximize air supply yield and reduce dry ice waste.

The PCS 60 is IoT enabled via Cold Jet's Industry 4.0 solution, Cold Jet CONNECT®. The system provides remote monitoring and diagnostics while allowing users to collect and manage data and employ tools for optimum performance and productivity. The machine is also automation and integration capable via an optional accessory package, which enables the PCS 60 to be combined with a Cold Jet dry ice production unit and a robot for continuous and fully automated blasting.

The machine was designed with user comfort in mind. With a drastic weight and size reduction compared to competing machines and wheels designed for mobility and maneuverability, the PCS 60 provides an enhanced cleaning experience. The PCS 60 was also built to limit and reduce noise levels, incorporating technology and materials to accomplish this.

"We engineered this machine to be extremely innovative, high performing and durable," said Arvid Nielsen, Senior VP of Global Technology, Cold Jet. "Cold Jet's dry ice blasting technology is patented and proven and our goal with the PCS 60 is to advance our industry to new heights."

About Cold Jet

Cold Jet has two distinct lines of business centered around the use of dry ice. We provide environmental cleaning, surface preparation and parts finishing systems to global manufacturing industries. These systems utilize particles of dry ice as a blasting medium. Secondly, we produce systems for the production, metering and packaging of dry ice. These systems enable the consistent production of a controlled range of dry ice products for food transportation, cold chain management and dry ice cleaning. Customers are using our technology-based solutions to replace outdated processes that are inefficient and harmful to health and safety. Cold Jet is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, with international operations in Europe, Asia, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit www.coldjet.com or call 1-800-337-9423 or +1-513-831-3211 (International).

