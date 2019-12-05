Cold Outside? Upstate NY says "hold my beer"

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of people will descend on Upstate New York on Friday, December 6 to celebrate an annual tradition: the lighting of the Genesee Keg Tree. Constructed of 520 empty beer kegs and 30,000 colored lights, the annual tradition includes a countdown, led by the brewer and a festive Keg Tree Ale!

"We're from Upstate New York! When others are sitting by the fireplace indoors, we're standing around a keg tree drinking ice cold beer. That's how we kick off the holidays here," said Janine Schoos, brand director for Genesee.