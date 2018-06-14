Cold Pain Therapy Market to Grow Steady at 4.6% CAGR to 2023, Globally

Browse 106 Market Data Tables and 126 Figures spread through 273 Pages and In-depth TOC on "Cold Pain Therapy Market by Product (OTC) (Gels, Sprays, Patches, Cold Packs, Wraps, Pads, and Roll-Ons), Prescription-Based (Motorized, Non-Motorized Devices), Applications (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Post-Operative Therapy, Sports Medicine, and Post-Trauma Therapy) - Global Forecast to 2023" at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/718464-cold-pain-therapy-market-by-product-otc-pharmaceuticals-gel-cream-patch-spray-medical-devices-wraps-ice-pack-prescription-non-motorized-devices-application-musculoskeletal-disorders-sport-medicin-st-to-2021.html .

Some of the major players operating in the cold pain therapy market are Sanofi (France), DJO Finance (US), Pfizer (US), 3M (US), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medline Industries (US), Össur (Iceland), Performance Health (US), Beiersdorf (Germany), Rohto Pharmaceutical (US), Breg (US), Romsons Group of Industries (India), Custom Ice (US), and Unexo Life Sciences (India).

Stakeholders

Cold pain therapy product manufacturers

Healthcare service providers

Distributors and suppliers

Research laboratories and academic institutes

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Market research companies

Report studies the cold pain therapy market based on product, application, and region. The report also studies factors affecting market growth; it analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends.

Geographically, the cold pain therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the RoW. APAC is projected to be fastest-growing regional segment in cold pain therapy market. Rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of arthritis, strong presence of major players in cold pain therapy market with established product portfolios, increasing healthcare expenditure.

The report covers the cold pain therapy market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018.

The strong market position of North America in the cold pain therapy market is mainly due to the growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of arthritis and sport injuries, product launches, stringent government regulations related to medical use of opioid analgesics, increasing adoption of pain relief patches, and growing brand promotion activities are expected to drive the growth of the North American market.

Cold pain therapy market is categorized into OTC products and prescription products. In 2018, OTC products segment is expected to account for the largest share. The large share can be attributed to factors such as high patient preference for topical pharmaceuticals compared to oral medications owing to its lower side effects, fast pain relief, and convenience in use.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the market.

By Company Type: Tier I: 45%, Tier II: 34%, and Tier III: 21%

By Designation: C-Level: 14%, Director-Level: 10%, and Others: 76%

By Region: North America : 40%, Europe : 32%, APAC: 20%, and RoW: 8%

Another research titled the global compression therapy market is projected to reach USD 3.40 billion by 2022 from USD 2.70 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.7%.The factors driving the growth of the compression therapy market include the growing target patient population, significant sports injuries & accidents across the globe, and technological advancements in the orthopedic industry. The global compression therapy market was dominated by BSN medical (Germany), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), medi GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (U.S.), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and SIGVARIS (Switzerland). Product launches, agreements, and collaborations were the major strategies adopted by market players to achieve growth in the market now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1162820 .

