Cold Plasma Market to grow by USD 1,790.8 million from 2022 to 2027; The increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable technologies drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold plasma market is set to grow by USD 1,790.8 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 14.42% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable technologies is notably driving market growth. Industries, including food, healthcare, and textiles, are seeking alternatives to conventional chemical-based processes. One such alternative gaining attention is cold plasma technology, which offers non-toxic and environmentally friendly advantages. It produces minimal harmful byproducts and requires fewer chemicals. In the textile sector, cold plasma treatment shows promise in replacing traditional chemical methods like scouring and bleaching. Similarly, in the food industry, it can effectively remove chemical residues, replace disinfectants, and decontaminate surfaces. Furthermore, the healthcare industry is exploring cold plasma sterilization techniques. The demand for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions is driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness, corporate sustainability initiatives, and governmental regulations. As cold plasma technology aligns with sustainability goals, the global cold plasma market is experiencing expansion. The growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable technologies will continue to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

The cold plasma market covers the following areas:

Cold Plasma Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trends

The increasing demand for miniaturization and portability of cold plasma equipment is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. The market is witnessing a growing trend of developing small and portable cold plasma equipment. The versatility and convenience of cold plasma technology make it suitable for various settings and applications, including decontamination, surface sterilization, surface activation in manufacturing, and tissue regeneration in medical settings. The compact and portable nature of these devices allows for easy integration into existing systems and equipment, making them ideal for laboratories, clinics, field applications, and even homes. For instance, portable cold plasma devices are being designed specifically for wound healing applications. These advancements open up new opportunities for expanding the use of cold plasma technology across different industries, such as electronics and textiles. As a result, the market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Challenge

High initial setup and operating costs are major challenges hindering market growth. The adoption of cold plasma technology by small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) can be challenging due to the high costs involved. Cold plasma systems require significant upfront investments and ongoing expenses, including equipment purchase, installation, training, and maintenance. For SMEs with limited financial resources, these costs can be prohibitive, making it difficult for them to incorporate cold plasma technology into their operations. This limitation can particularly affect SMEs in the manufacturing sector, as they may struggle to compete in the market if they cannot afford to invest in cold plasma equipment. As a result, the market growth for cold plasma technology may be negatively impacted during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Cold Plasma Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This cold plasma market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (polymer and plastic industry, electronics and semiconductors industry, food and agriculture industry, textile industry, and medical industry), type (atmospheric cold plasma and low-pressure cold plasma), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the polymer and plastic industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to various factors, including enhanced coating and plastic adhesion, improved surface activation and cleaning, efficient elimination of impurities and pollutants, modification of surface quality, and reduced environmental impact. Cold plasma technology finds extensive use in the polymer and plastics industry due to its ability to activate surfaces, deposit coatings, and modify polymer characteristics. Through cold plasma treatment, polymer adhesion qualities are improved, resulting in more effective bonding and coating processes. Additionally, the technology enhances product quality by enabling efficient cleaning and removal of contaminants from plastic surfaces. Moreover, the use of cold plasma technology eliminates the need for chemical cleaners, promoting environmentally friendly manufacturing practices. Key industry players such as Plasmatreat, Europlasma, and Nordson offer products tailored for the polymer and plastic sectors. These factors are expected to drive significant growth in this segment during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

AcXys Technologies

Adtec RF

Advanced Plasma Solutions

Apyx Medical Corp.

CINOGY System GmbH

Coating Plasma Innovation

Enercon Industries Corp.

Europlasma NV

Ferrarini and Benelli Srl

Henniker Scientific Ltd.

MPG SA

Neoplas GmbH

Nordson Corp.

PlasmaLeap Pty. Ltd.

Plasmatreat GmbH

Tantec AS

TDK Corp.

Terraplasma GmbH

UNIQAIR Technologies Ltd.

US Medical Innovations LLC

Companies Offerings

AcXys Technologies - The company offers cold plasma solutions such as ULS nano and ULS range.

The company offers cold plasma solutions such as ULS nano and ULS range. Adtec RF - The company offers cold plasma products such as PlasmaTact 50.

The company offers cold plasma products such as PlasmaTact 50. Advanced Plasma Solutions - The company offers cold plasma solutions for agriculture, 3D Printing, and medicine.

Cold Plasma Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,790.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 13.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AcXys Technologies, Adtec RF, Advanced Plasma Solutions, Apyx Medical Corp., CINOGY System GmbH, Coating Plasma Innovation, Enercon Industries Corp., Europlasma NV, Ferrarini and Benelli Srl, Henniker Scientific Ltd., MPG SA, Neoplas GmbH, Nordson Corp., PlasmaLeap Pty. Ltd., Plasmatreat GmbH, Tantec AS, TDK Corp., Terraplasma GmbH, UNIQAIR Technologies Ltd., and US Medical Innovations LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

