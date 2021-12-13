Cold Plasma Market worth $3.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cold Plasma Market by Industry (Textile, Electronics & Semiconductors, Polymers & Plastic, Food & Agriculture, Medical, Others), Application (Adhesion, Printing, Wound Healing), Regime (Atmospheric, Low Pressure), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 1.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.



The increasing prevalence of food-borne diseases, increasing use of cold plasma in wound healing and cancer treatment, innovation in textile production, and the benefits of cold plasma in all industrial areas are the major factors driving the growth of this market.



By polymer & plastic industry, the surface treatment segment is to dominate the cold plasma industry share in 2020



Based on industry, the cold plasma industry has been segmented into the polymer & plastic industry, textile industry, electronics & semiconductors industry, food & agriculture, and medical industry. Within the polymer & plastic industry, the surface treatment segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the cost-effective and environmental-friendly cold plasma as compared to conventional treatments for surface treatment.



By Regime, the atmospheric cold plasma segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2026)



Based on the regime, the cold plasma market has been segmented into atmospheric cold plasma and low-pressure cold plasma. The atmospheric cold plasma segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to advantages offered by the atmospheric cold plasma, such as the easier handling of samples and scalability for in-line processing and integration into existing production lines.



Europe to hold the largest regional market share in 2020



Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the cold plasma market in 2020, followed by North America. The large share of Europe in the global market can be attributed to the presence of a large number of cold plasma companies and growing R&D work in Germany.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for cold plasma technology in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among other APAC countries. Considering this factor, a majority of global companies are focusing on developing and expanding their R&D capabilities and distribution networks in this region.



The prominent players in the cold plasma market include Apyx Medical Corporation (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd. (Japan), P2i (UK), Relyon Plasma GmbH, (Germany), Henniker Plasma (UK), Enercon Industries (US), AcXys Plasma Technologies (France), Plasmatreat (Germany), Tantec A/S (Denmark), Europlasma (Belgium), Thierry Corporation (Germany), Surfx Technologies (US), SOFTAL Corona & Plasma (Germany), Coating Plasma Innovation (France), Ferrarini & Benelli (Italy), Neoplas GmbH (Germany), terraplasma GmbH (Germany), Molecular Plasma Group (Germany), and CINOGY GmbH (Germany), US Medical Innovation (US).



