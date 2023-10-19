Cold Plunge Tub Market size to grow by USD 90 million from 2022 to 2027, Arctic Cold Tubs, Brass Monkey Health LTD, Cold Tribe Wellness, and MORE to emerge as key players - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

19 Oct, 2023, 22:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold plunge tub market is estimated to grow by USD 90 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. The cold plunge tub market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer cold plunge tub market are Arctic Cold Tubs, Brass Monkey Health LTD, Cold Tribe Wellness, COLDTUB, Diamond Spas Inc., Edge Theory Labs Inc., Ice Barrel Inc., Icepodcompany LLC, iCool Australia Pty Ltd, INERGIZE HEALTH, NordicWave, Odin Ice Baths USA, PLUNGE, Polar Monkeys, Red Rock Outdoors Co., RENU Therapy, Sun Home Saunas, and Water Therapy UK Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download FREE Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Plunge Tub Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Plunge Tub Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • Arctic Cold Tubs: The company offers cold plunge tub such as 1 4HP active aqua chiller, 1HP active aqua chiller and 1HP ecoplus chiller.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America accounts for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for wellness and hydrotherapy products which is fuelling the  North American cold plunge tub market. There is increasing competition in the regional market with new companies like NordicWvae acquiring traction. In addition, factors such as the growing popularity of health-conscious lifestyles and the inclusion of spa services in opulent resorts are fuelling the growth of this market in the region. 

Download FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Growing focus on health and wellness
  • Key Trend - Increasing interest in creating luxurious home spa environments
  • Major Challenges -  High initial investment associated with cold plunge tubs

 Market Segmentation

  • The market share growth of the in-ground cold plunge tubs is significant during the forecast period. Due to the robust demand for this segment, in-ground cold plunge tubs are positioned as a major product type in the global cold plunge tub market. The main advantage of this segment is that it offers an opulent and seamless integration with a wide variety of locations, including spa resorts, upmarket homes, and wellness centers. 

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:
The bathroom accessories market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,851.87 million

The consumer kitchen knife market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 904.98 million.

Cold Plunge Tub Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.12

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Market Segmentation by Geography

9 Customer Landscape

10 Geographic Landscape

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12 Company Landscape

13 Company Analysis

14 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com 

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Graphene Market to increase by USD 773.01 million from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

Graphene Market to increase by USD 773.01 million from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

The graphene market size is expected to grow by USD 773.01 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at ...
Modified Starch Market to increase by USD 2.8 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

Modified Starch Market to increase by USD 2.8 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

The modified starch market size is expected to grow by USD 2.8 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.