Cold Plunge Tub Market size to grow by USD 90 million from 2022 to 2027, Arctic Cold Tubs, Brass Monkey Health LTD, Cold Tribe Wellness, and MORE to emerge as key players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold plunge tub market is estimated to grow by USD 90 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. The cold plunge tub market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer cold plunge tub market are Arctic Cold Tubs, Brass Monkey Health LTD, Cold Tribe Wellness, COLDTUB, Diamond Spas Inc., Edge Theory Labs Inc., Ice Barrel Inc., Icepodcompany LLC, iCool Australia Pty Ltd, INERGIZE HEALTH, NordicWave, Odin Ice Baths USA, PLUNGE, Polar Monkeys, Red Rock Outdoors Co., RENU Therapy, Sun Home Saunas, and Water Therapy UK Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Plunge Tub Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Arctic Cold Tubs: The company offers cold plunge tub such as 1 4HP active aqua chiller, 1HP active aqua chiller and 1HP ecoplus chiller.

The company offers cold plunge tub such as 1 4HP active aqua chiller, 1HP active aqua chiller and 1HP ecoplus chiller. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America accounts for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for wellness and hydrotherapy products which is fuelling the North American cold plunge tub market. There is increasing competition in the regional market with new companies like NordicWvae acquiring traction. In addition, factors such as the growing popularity of health-conscious lifestyles and the inclusion of spa services in opulent resorts are fuelling the growth of this market in the region.

Download FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Growing focus on health and wellness

Growing focus on health and wellness Key Trend - Increasing interest in creating luxurious home spa environments

- Increasing interest in creating luxurious home spa environments Major Challenges - High initial investment associated with cold plunge tubs

Market Segmentation

The market share growth of the in-ground cold plunge tubs is significant during the forecast period. Due to the robust demand for this segment, in-ground cold plunge tubs are positioned as a major product type in the global cold plunge tub market. The main advantage of this segment is that it offers an opulent and seamless integration with a wide variety of locations, including spa resorts, upmarket homes, and wellness centers.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

The bathroom accessories market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,851.87 million.

The consumer kitchen knife market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 904.98 million.

Cold Plunge Tub Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Market Segmentation by Geography

9 Customer Landscape

10 Geographic Landscape

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12 Company Landscape

13 Company Analysis

14 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio