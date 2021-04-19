Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe to Grow by USD 54.70 Million During 2021-2025|Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts|Technavio

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

120-page report with TOC on "Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe Analysis Report by Product (Conventional and Organic) and Geography (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The cold-pressed juices market in Europe is driven by the high nutritional value. In addition, the new product launches are anticipated to boost the growth of the cold-pressed juices market in Europe.

Cold-pressed juices have higher nutritional value than other types of juices as the former is not subjected to heat during preparation. Cold-pressed juices contain nutrients that fight toxins, detox the body, and boost immunity and health. They are richer in vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients than their counterparts. Furthermore, other common health and nutritional benefits of cold-pressed juices such as boosting the immune system, increasing energy levels, improving skin imperfections, and lowering cholesterol are further likely to drive its adoption, particularly, among health and fitness enthusiasts during the forecast period.

Major Five Cold-pressed Juices in Europe Companies:

B.fresh Foods LLP

B.fresh Foods LLP offers a turmeric range, turmeric immunity, and other products.

Detox Delight GmbH & Co.KG

Detox Delight GmbH & Co.KG offers the juice package "juice delight". It comprises of 5 selected cold-pressed juice compositions of fruits and vegetables and 1 vegan nut milk. It also offers other products.

Hoogesteger

Hoogesteger offers Apple Pear Raspberry, Mango smoothy, and other products.

PepsiCo Inc.

PepsiCo Inc. offers juices namely Lively Carrot, Bold Beat, and other fruits and vegetables by associating with the brand Naked Pressed.

Plenish Cleanse Ltd.

Plenish Cleanse Ltd. offers products such as Essential Green Juice, Hard Green Juice, and other products.

Cold-pressed Juices Market In Europe Product Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Conventional - size and forecast 2020-2025

Organic - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cold-pressed Juices Market In Europe Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

UK - size and forecast 2020-2025

Germany - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 France - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

