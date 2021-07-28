Cold Pressed Juices Market in the US | $ 90.79 Million growth expected during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

The report on the cold pressed juices market in US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of organized retailing.

The cold pressed juices market analysis includes the product and type segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the popularity of outdoor sports and partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the cold pressed juices market growth in US during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The cold pressed juices market covers the following areas:

Cold Pressed Juices Market Sizing in US

Cold Pressed Juices Market Forecast in US

Cold Pressed Juices Market Analysis in US

Companies Mentioned

AllWellO Juice

Kuka Juice LLC

Native Cold Pressed

PepsiCo Inc.

Pomona Organic Juices

Raw Generation Inc.

Simplicity Holistic Health

Starbucks Corp.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Global Cold-pressed Juices Market - Global cold-pressed juices market is segmented by product (conventional and organic), type (fruit and vegetable blend juices, fruit juices, and vegetable juices), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe - Cold-pressed juices market in Europe is segmented by product (conventional and organic) and geography (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Conventional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Organic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Fruit and vegetable blend juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AllWellO Juice

Kuka Juice LLC

Native Cold Pressed

PepsiCo Inc.

Pomona Organic Juices

Raw Generation Inc.

Simplicity Holistic Health

Starbucks Corp.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

