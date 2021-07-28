Cold Pressed Juices Market in the US | $ 90.79 Million growth expected during 2020-2024 | Technavio
The cold pressed juices market in the US is poised to grow by USD 90.79 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the cold pressed juices market in US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of organized retailing.
The cold pressed juices market analysis includes the product and type segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the popularity of outdoor sports and partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the cold pressed juices market growth in US during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The cold pressed juices market covers the following areas:
Cold Pressed Juices Market Sizing in US
Cold Pressed Juices Market Forecast in US
Cold Pressed Juices Market Analysis in US
Companies Mentioned
- AllWellO Juice
- Kuka Juice LLC
- Native Cold Pressed
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Pomona Organic Juices
- Raw Generation Inc.
- Simplicity Holistic Health
- Starbucks Corp.
- The Coca-Cola Co.
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Conventional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Organic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Fruit and vegetable blend juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AllWellO Juice
- Kuka Juice LLC
- Native Cold Pressed
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Pomona Organic Juices
- Raw Generation Inc.
- Simplicity Holistic Health
- Starbucks Corp.
- The Coca-Cola Co.
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
