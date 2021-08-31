Cold Pressed Juices Market in the US from Packaged Foods & Meats Industry to Grow worth $ 90.79 Million during 2020-2024 | Technavio

The growth of organized retailing, growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle, the popularity of outdoor sports, and partnerships will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the adoption of stringent quality and certification regulations by the US might make it difficult for new entrants to thrive in the market.

Cold Pressed Juices Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cold Pressed Juices Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Conventional



Organic

Type

Fruit And Vegetable Blend Juices



Fruit Juices



Vegetable Juices

Cold Pressed Juices Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The cold pressed juices market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AllWellO Juice, Kuka Juice LLC, Native Cold Pressed, PepsiCo Inc., Pomona Organic Juices, Raw Generation Inc., Simplicity Holistic Health, Starbucks Corp., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. are some of the major market participants.

To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cold-pressed juices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support

The report also covers the following areas:

Cold Pressed Juices Market size in US

Cold Pressed Juices Market trends in US

Cold Pressed Juices Market industry analysis in US

Cold Pressed Juices Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cold pressed juices market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the cold pressed juices market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cold pressed juices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold pressed juices market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Conventional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Organic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Fruit and vegetable blend juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AllWellO Juice

Kuka Juice LLC

Native Cold Pressed

PepsiCo Inc.

Pomona Organic Juices

Raw Generation Inc.

Simplicity Holistic Health

Starbucks Corp.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

