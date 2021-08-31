Cold Pressed Juices Market in the US from Packaged Foods & Meats Industry to Grow worth $ 90.79 Million during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Aug 31, 2021, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 90.79 million during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the cold-pressed juices market in the US to register a CAGR of over 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growth of organized retailing, growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle, the popularity of outdoor sports, and partnerships will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the adoption of stringent quality and certification regulations by the US might make it difficult for new entrants to thrive in the market.
Cold Pressed Juices Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Cold Pressed Juices Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Conventional
- Organic
- Type
- Fruit And Vegetable Blend Juices
- Fruit Juices
- Vegetable Juices
Cold Pressed Juices Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The cold pressed juices market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AllWellO Juice, Kuka Juice LLC, Native Cold Pressed, PepsiCo Inc., Pomona Organic Juices, Raw Generation Inc., Simplicity Holistic Health, Starbucks Corp., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. are some of the major market participants.
To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cold-pressed juices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cold Pressed Juices Market size in US
- Cold Pressed Juices Market trends in US
- Cold Pressed Juices Market industry analysis in US
Cold Pressed Juices Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cold pressed juices market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the cold pressed juices market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cold pressed juices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold pressed juices market vendors
