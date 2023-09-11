Cold Pressed Juices Market in the US to Grow by USD 171.43 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growth of organized retailing in the US drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold pressed juices market in US size is expected to grow by USD 171.43 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period. The growth of organized retailing in the US is driving market growth. In the US, a multitude of organized retail vendors adopt diverse formats, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores, and others to present their businesses. These vendors are also embracing marketing initiatives and strategies to augment their sales performance and engage a broader consumer audience. This approach serves the dual purpose of gathering valuable customer feedback, which, when integrated, can contribute to customer retention efforts. Furthermore, there's a growing consumer preference for beverages that necessitate minimal preparation, a trend that is poised to propel the demand for the cold-pressed juices market in the forecast period. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices of cold pressed juices may impede market growth. Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold Pressed Juices Market in US 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by product (Conventional and Organic) and type (Fruit and vegetable blend juices, Fruit juices, and Vegetable juices).

The market share growth by the conventional segment will be significant during the forecast period. Typically derived from non-organically grown fruits and vegetables, cold-pressed juices in the US market exhibit a conventional and an organic segment. Notably, the demand for the conventional segment surpasses that of organic juices due to their more affordable pricing. These juices undergo preservation using high-pressure processing (HPP) instead of heat. Cold-pressed juices offer several advantages over other juice varieties, including the elimination of bacteria through the cold-pressing method. Factors driving the growth of this market encompass heightened consumer awareness of mineral and antioxidant-rich organic cold-pressed juices, their increased adoption by retailers, and a supportive regulatory landscape. Consequently, these trends are anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Company Insights

The cold pressed juices market in US is fragmented, and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Cold Pressed Miami, Drink Living Juice, Everpress Juice Inc., Greenstraw, Juice Generation, Kuka Juice LLC, Native Cold Pressed, Nourish Juice Bar, PepsiCo Inc., Perricone Farms, Platinum Goods Corp., Pomona Organic Juices, Raw Fountain Juice Inc., Simplicity Holistic Health, Starbucks Corp., SUJA LIFE LLC, The Coca Cola Co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., WYSIWYG Juice Co., and Pressed Juicery Inc.

Market Dynamics

Trends

Innovations in juice flavors are a key trend in the market. The heightened awareness among consumers regarding the significance of health and wellness has led to an increased preference for natural and organic choices, exemplified by the surge in demand for cold-pressed juices. This trend prompts customers to opt for inventive blends and flavors, which are made available through omnichannel strategies employed by vendors. This strategic approach not only enhances vendor visibility but also enables them to tap into a broader consumer demographic. Furthermore, cold-pressed juice vendors in the US are diversifying their product offerings to cater to the consumer craving for unique flavors. As an example, Pressed Juicery presents cold-pressed juice shots with a delightfully sweet and spicy flavor profile. These factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Cold Pressed Juices Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 171.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.36 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cold Pressed Miami, Drink Living Juice, Everpress Juice Inc., Greenstraw, Juice Generation, Kuka Juice LLC, Native Cold Pressed, Nourish Juice Bar, PepsiCo Inc., Perricone Farms, Platinum Goods Corp., Pomona Organic Juices, Raw Fountain Juice Inc., Simplicity Holistic Health, Starbucks Corp., SUJA LIFE LLC, The Coca Cola Co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., WYSIWYG Juice Co., and Pressed Juicery Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

