NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold pressed juices market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 243 million from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Conventional

1.2 Organic Type 2.1 Fruit and vegetable blend juices

2.2 Fruit juices

2.3 Vegetable juices Geography 3.1 North America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Cold pressed juices in the US market are manufactured using two primary methods: conventional and organic. Conventional cold pressed juices are produced from non-organically grown fruits and vegetables. The conventional segment's growth can be attributed to its lower price point compared to organic juices. However, this segment may face challenges due to consumer health consciousness and the perceived presence of harmful pesticide and insecticide residues. The cold pressing method preserves the taste and quality of the juice by destroying bacteria on a structural level, retaining more vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and fiber than other methods. High-pressure processing (HPP) is used for preservation instead of heat. Notable vendors in the conventional segment include Pressed Juicery and PepsiCo. Despite the benefits of cold pressed juices, the conventional segment may lose market share to the organic segment due to the growing demand for insecticide- and pesticide-free fruits. Factors such as changing lifestyle and diet habits will drive the conventional segment and the market as a whole during the forecast period. In conclusion, the conventional cold pressed juice market in the US is growing due to its affordability but may face challenges from the organic segment due to consumer health concerns. The cold pressing method offers numerous benefits, including the preservation of taste, nutrients, and fiber. Vendors in the conventional segment must adapt to consumer preferences and ensure the use of pesticide-free fruits to maintain market share.

Analyst Review

The Cold Pressed Juices market in the US is witnessing significant growth due to increasing health consciousness and the desire for healthier diabetes-friendly beverage options. Cold pressed juices offer better nutrient absorption as they are free from synthetic pesticides and preservatives. Pure Green, Dragon Fruit, and Wheatgrass Juice are popular choices for their health benefits. Himalayan salt is added for flavor and mineral content. However, some concerns surround the use of added sugars and high fructose corn syrup in some cold pressed juices, which can increase the risk of kidney illness and cardiovascular disease. Organic beverages are gaining popularity as consumers prefer conventional and organic options. Retail chains and fruit juice manufacturers are introducing ready-to-drink juice products to cater to the growing demand for healthy, vegan, and detoxifying options. The waste in pulp from juice production is being explored for use in animal feed and fertilizer production, reducing waste and promoting sustainability. Overall, the market for cold pressed juices is expected to continue growing as consumers seek healthier alternatives to sugary beverages.

Market Overview

The Cold Pressed Juices market in the US is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing health consciousness among consumers. Cold Pressed Juices, made from fresh fruits and vegetables, offer numerous health benefits, including reduced diabetes risk and improved nutrient absorption. Pure Green, Dragon Fruit, and Wheatgrass Juice are popular choices, often infused with Himalayan salt for added flavor and minerals. Consumers are increasingly turning away from sugary beverages and synthetic pesticides, favoring organic beverages instead. Retail chains like Pressed Juicery, Evolution Fresh, Juice Generation, Village Juicery, and Greenhouse are leading the charge in this market. Other trends include the popularity of Cashew Milks, Blue Cold-Pressed Juice, and Beauty Shot Pressed. Detoxification, veganism, and healthy diets are also driving demand for these healthy, ready-to-drink beverages. However, challenges remain, including waste in pulp and the use of packaging materials. Traditional juice, pasteurized juice, and artificial colors continue to face criticism from health-conscious consumers. Kidney disorder and cardiovascular disease are among the health concerns associated with sugary drinks, further fueling demand for healthier alternatives. Wonder LemonTM, fruit juice manufacturers, and dieticians are also playing a role in promoting the benefits of real juice. Overall, the market for cold pressed juices is poised for continued growth, with an increasing focus on natural products and supermarkets/hypermarkets as key distribution channels.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

