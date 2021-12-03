Cold Pressed Juices Market In US to Grow by USD 116.77 million |Technavio

Top 3 Players in Cold Pressed Juices Market in US

AllWellO Juice: The company offers a wide range of cold-pressed juices such as Organic Cold-Pressed Go Green Juice, AllWellO Trial Pack Organic Cold-Pressed Juices and Shots, and many more.

Kuka Juice LLC: The company offers a wide range of cold-pressed juices such as 1 Day Juice Cleanse, Kale Yeah, Little Black Juice, and many more.

Native Cold Pressed: The company offers a wide range of cold-pressed juices such as 2 Special Green, Vanilla Coconut Shakes, Mini cleanses, and many more.

Cold Pressed Juices Market In US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Conventional



Organic

Type

Fruit And Vegetable Blend Juices



Fruit Juices



Vegetable Juices

The conventional product segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period, as these products are less expensive than their organic counterparts.

For more information related to the contribution of each segment of the market,

Cold Pressed Juices Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 116.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.34 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AllWellO Juice, Kuka Juice LLC, Native Cold Pressed, PepsiCo Inc., Pomona Organic Juices, Raw Fountain Juice Inc., Simplicity Holistic Health, Starbucks Coffee Company, The Coca Cola Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio