Cold Pressed Juices Market size is set to grow by USD 455.4 million from 2024-2028, Growth of organized retailing of cold-pressed juices to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cold pressed juices market size is estimated to grow by USD 455.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Conventional and Organic), Type (Fruit and vegetable blend juices, Fruit juices, and Vegetable juices), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Campbell Soup Co., Garden Bar, Greenhouse Juice Co., Kuka Juice LLC, MOJU Ltd., Native Cold Pressed, Nook Vibrant Kitchen, Organic Press Juices Co LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Platinum Goods Corp., Pomona Organic Juices, Pressed Juicery Inc., Pulp and Press Juice Co., Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., Suja Life LLC, The Coca Cola Co., The Cold Pressed Juicery, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Village Juicery

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The cold-pressed juices market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients and high nutritional value. Innovative blends and flavors are gaining popularity, encouraging vendors to launch new cold-pressed juice varieties.

Companies like Suja Life and Pressed Juicery Inc. are leading this trend with unique offerings, enhancing the appeal and nutritional value of cold-pressed juices. The extensive range of cold-pressed juice shots caters to diverse consumer tastes, fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Cold pressed juices have gained significant popularity in the market due to their health benefits. These juices are extracted using a hydraulic press, preserving the natural nutrients and enzymes. The trend towards healthier lifestyles and clean eating has driven the growth of this industry. Various fruits and vegetables are used to make cold pressed juices, such as beetroot, carrot, apple, and spinach.

Brands offer a wide range of flavors, including fruit-only and vegetable-only options. Consumers prefer these juices for their natural taste and nutritional value. The convenience factor also plays a role, as cold pressed juices can be easily consumed on-the-go. The market for cold pressed juices is expected to continue growing, as more people seek out healthy and natural alternatives to processed beverages.

Market Challenges

Cold-pressed juices face a significant challenge in the US market due to their shorter shelf life compared to conventional juices. This is primarily because they are prepared quickly without preservatives, limiting their preservation of vitamins and enzymes to just three days. Extending this period using HPP increases the shelf life to 30-60 days, but it's still shorter than pasteurized juices' 6-12 months.

This short shelf life puts pressure on suppliers to maintain stock and deters small retailers from selling cold-pressed juices due to refrigeration costs. The short shelf life negatively impacts sales and profitability, hindering the growth of the global cold-pressed juices market.

The Cold Pressed Juices market faces several challenges. Production involves complex processes such as extraction and filtration, requiring specialized equipment and expertise. Sourcing fresh fruits and vegetables consistently can be difficult, impacting product quality and availability. Pricing is a significant challenge due to the high cost of production and the perception of juices as luxury items.

Competition from other beverage categories and traditional juice processing methods also poses a threat. Additionally, ensuring product stability and shelf life without the use of preservatives is a challenge. Logistics and distribution, particularly for small and medium-sized players, can also be a hurdle. However, the market's growth potential, driven by health-conscious consumers, makes these challenges worth addressing.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Conventional

1.2 Organic Type 2.1 Fruit and vegetable blend juices

2.2 Fruit juices

2.3 Vegetable juices Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Conventional- Cold pressed juices have gained significant popularity in the health and wellness industry. These juices are extracted using a hydraulic press, preserving the natural nutrients and enzymes. The market for cold pressed juices continues to grow, driven by consumers seeking healthy and convenient beverage options. Major players in the market include Suja Juice, Liquiteria, and Evolution Fresh.

These companies offer a wide range of flavors and varieties, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Cold pressed juices are sold through various channels, including supermarkets, health food stores, and online platforms. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory due to increasing health consciousness and the convenience factor.

Research Analysis

The Cold Pressed Juices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing health-conscious consumer trend. These consumers prioritize natural and nutrient-dense beverages, leading to the demand for fresh fruit and vegetable juices. Slow pressure juicers, such as hydraulic presses, are commonly used to extract the juice, preserving the vitamins and minerals found in fruits and vegetables.

Chemical additives are avoided, making these juices an ideal choice for detoxification and veganism. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores are major distribution channels for cold-pressed juices. Manufacturers employ high-pressure processing techniques to ensure product safety and shelf life, while maintaining the natural taste and nutritional value.

Vitamins and minerals are abundant in these juices, contributing to overall health and wellness. However, the market also faces challenges, including competition from sugary beverages and concerns regarding added sugar and PET bottles. Dietitians recommend consuming these juices in moderation and emphasize the importance of a balanced diet. Despite these challenges, the cold-pressed juices market continues to thrive, offering consumers a convenient and nutritious option for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Market Research Overview

Cold Pressed Juices have gained significant popularity in recent years due to their health benefits and natural taste. The production process involves pressing fruits and vegetables without the use of heat or chemicals, preserving the nutrients and enzymes. The market for Cold Pressed Juices is growing steadily, driven by increasing health consciousness and a trend towards natural and organic food and beverages. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for these products due to their perceived health benefits.

The market is segmented based on types of fruits and vegetables used, distribution channels, and regions. The market faces challenges such as high production costs, limited shelf life, and competition from other healthy beverage options. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to continue growing due to its strong consumer base and the ongoing trend towards healthier lifestyles.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Conventional



Organic

Type

Fruit And Vegetable Blend Juices



Fruit Juices



Vegetable Juices

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

