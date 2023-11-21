Cold Pressed Juices Market to grow by USD 385.22 million from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold pressed juices market size is expected to grow by USD 385.22 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.22% during forecast period. The growth of organized retailing of cold-pressed juices is notably driving the cold-pressed juices market. However, factors such as the short shelf life of cold-pressed juices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (conventional and organic), type (fruit and vegetable blend juices, fruit juices, and vegetable juices), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Pressed Juices Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the conventional segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is highly popular in the consumer's mind due to the relatively low price of products compared with an organic category. However, traditional production of conventional fruit and vegetables has been used for the manufacture of juices compared to a small number of organic products. The lower cost of raw materials is propelling the growth of the segment. Nevertheless, the perceived existence of toxic pesticides and insecticide residues in non-organically cultivated fruits and vegetables can limit the overall sales of these products.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America accounts for 41% of market growth. Cold-pressed juices have been increasingly consumed in North America, mostly in the US and Canada. In addition, the market has been growing because of a decrease in demand for soft drinks over juices including cold pressed juices. As a result of the opening of new outlets and significant foodservice chains in this region, such as juices and smoothies on their menus, the cold juice market is expected to show steady growth. Furthermore, the popularity of cold-pressed juices among millennials will also play a significant role in the growth of the market in the region.

Company Insights

The cold pressed juices market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Campbell Soup Co., Garden Bar, Greenhouse Juice Co., Kuka Juice LLC, MOJU Ltd., Native Cold Pressed, Nook Vibrant Kitchen, Organic Press Juices Co LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Platinum Goods Corp., Pomona Organic Juices, Pressed Juicery Inc., Pulp and Press Juice Co., Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., Suja Life LLC, The Coca Cola Co., The Cold Pressed Juicery, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Village Juicery

Cold Pressed Juices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22% Market Growth 2023-2027 USD 385.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

