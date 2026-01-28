Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Appoints Jack Abraham and Terri Keogh to Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Board of Trustees has elected Jack Abraham to the private not-for-profit institution's governing body. Abraham is the founder, CEO, and managing partner of Atomic, the venture studio behind Hims & Hers, Exowatt, and other successful companies.

Left: Terri Keogh is the President and CEO of commercial real estate firm Castro Properties. Right: Jack Abraham is the founder, CEO, and managing partner of Atomic, the venture studio behind such companies as Hims & Hers.

"It's a privilege to welcome Jack Abraham to the CSHL Board of Trustees," said CSHL Chair Marilyn Simons, Ph.D. "Jack's experience as a pioneering entrepreneur makes him a perfect fit for our institution. His vision for the future of personal health and technology will be a great asset to CSHL."

Through Atomic, Abraham has co-founded dozens of businesses, including the telehealth giant, Hims & Hers, which became the second-fastest company in U.S. history to reach a $1 billion valuation. Prior to Atomic, he founded Milo, which he sold to eBay at age 24. As an angel investor, he has backed several companies valued at $1 billion or more, including Pinterest, Postmates, Uber, and Flatiron Health. Abraham studied at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as a Joseph Wharton Scholar, where he designed his own major in Technological Entrepreneurship.

Also joining the CSHL Board of Trustees is Terri Keogh, President and CEO of commercial real estate firm Castro Properties. Keogh's recent achievements include repositioning the company's flagship property at 43 West 23rd Street in New York's Flatiron District to capitalize on its growing tech market. She earned her Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law and is a member of the New York State Bar as well as a licensed real estate broker in Florida and New York.

A dedicated community leader, Keogh joined the CSHL Association (CSHLA) Board of Directors in 2019 and now serves as the group's President, replacing Mark Hamer, who will maintain a seat on the CSHL Board of Trustees.

"I'm excited to welcome Terri to the CSHL Board of Trustees," said Hamer. "Having served alongside her in the CSHLA, I know she will continue advocating strongly for this institution's invaluable contributions to science, medicine, and biotech. I look forward to working with her closely in the years to come."

CSHL is a "public charity" under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS. The officers of its governing body, the CSHL Board of Trustees, are Chair Marilyn H. Simons, Ph.D., Vice Chair Charles I. Cogut, Vice Chair Robert D. Lindsay, Vice Chair Paul J. Taubman, Treasurer Elizabeth McCaul, Secretary Robert W. Lourie, Ph.D., President and CEO Bruce Stillman, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer John P. Tuke, and Chief Financial Officer Nick Milowski.

ABOUT COLD SPRING HARBOR LABORATORY:

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory is one of the world's most renowned institutions for biomedical research and education located on the North Shore of Long Island. Founded in 1890 and home to eight Nobel laureates, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit inspires curiosity, discovery, and innovation in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology, and artificial intelligence, including new treatments for breast cancer, spinal muscular atrophy, and other life-threatening diseases. For more information, visit www.cshl.edu.





SOURCE Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory