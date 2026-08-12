Cold Stone Creamery Accelerates Michigan Expansion

Leading ice cream franchise builds on momentum with new Detroit-area development and continued statewide growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery®, one of the nation's premier ice creameries, is accelerating its expansion across Michigan, with plans to develop eight to 12 new locations over the next four years. Building on its existing footprint of 27 stores statewide, the brand is actively seeking franchise partners to bring its signature ice cream experience to communities throughout the Great Lakes State.

The announcement comes as Cold Stone Creamery continues its national growth momentum after being recognized among Yelp's 2026 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Brands, reinforcing the brand's strong consumer demand driving the brand's continued search for new franchise partners.

"Michigan continues to be an exciting market for us, particularly as the Detroit metro area experiences renewed economic growth and investment," said Blake Borwick, brand leader at Cold Stone Creamery. "We know there are many loyal Cold Stone fans who currently travel significant distances to visit one of our stores, and we're looking forward to working with franchise partners to bring the brand closer to the communities that have been asking for it."

A new Cold Stone Creamery location is currently under construction in Plymouth, a suburb of Detroit, and is projected to open this fall. An additional Michigan location has also been awarded and is in the early stages of development.

Current franchise partner Kyle Welch, whose ownership group operates four Cold Stone Creamery locations in Michigan, has seen firsthand the opportunity the market presents.

"Michigan has tremendous potential for Cold Stone Creamery because we've seen firsthand how passionate people are about the brand," said Welch. "As new businesses, restaurants and residents continue investing in communities across the state, especially throughout the Detroit metro area, we see an incredible opportunity to introduce the Cold Stone experience to even more families."

Cold Stone Creamery offers a flexible, scalable model rooted in premium ice cream, memorable guest experiences and comprehensive operational support. Franchise owners benefit from proven systems, advanced tools and resources, and leadership guidance that empowers franchisees to grow efficiently and achieve business goals.

Cold Stone Creamery is actively seeking qualified candidates to support its expansion in Michigan, offering flexible opportunities for both first-time franchisees and experienced multi-unit operators. To join a fast-growing brand with more than three decades of experience and a proven team, the initial franchise fee to start a new traditional Cold Stone Creamery franchise is $27,000*.

To learn more about franchising with Cold Stone Creamery, visit the franchise website here.

*This information is based on the 2026 Cold Stone Creamery Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). See the current FDD Item 7 here and the current FDD for full details. This is not an offer. See more information here.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh in-store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala BrandsTM, one of the fastest-growing franchising companies in the world. With a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands operated by Kahala Brands or its affiliates, across approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery