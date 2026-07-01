Cold Stone Creamery is Making National Ice Cream Month Even Sweeter

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is celebrating National Ice Cream Month in a big way with a new limited-time ice cream waffle taco, exclusive rewards and a week of exciting social giveaways!

Leading the celebration is the new Cookies 'n' Peanut Butter Ice Cream Taco made with OREO® and REESE'S, featuring Cookies 'n' Peanut Butter Ice Cream made with OREO® and REESE'S wrapped in a waffle taco and coated with Chocolate, OREO® Cookies and REESE'S Peanut Butter Sauce.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a Cookies 'n' Peanut Butter Ice Cream Taco made with OREO® and REESE'S!

From July 1 through July 31, 2026, My Cold Stone® Reward members can text "LOVEIT26" to 568348 for an exclusive $5 off $10+ offer. Guests must be a registered loyalty member to redeem the offer. New members who join the loyalty program during the month of July will receive an additional $5 reward.

"National Ice Cream Month is a meaningful celebration for Cold Stone because it shines a spotlight on what we have the joy of doing every day – creating moments of happiness, connection and celebration for our guests through the ice cream that they love," said Courtney Maxedon, VP of Marketing and Digital Strategy at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "From our new Cookies 'n' Peanut Butter Ice Cream Taco made with OREO® and REESE'S to exclusive rewards and giveaways, we're making it easier than ever for guests to enjoy sweet moments all month long."

Cold Stone Creamery is celebrating fans by hosting a series of social media giveaways. Follow @ColdStone on Instagram for entry details.

Monday, 7/13 – 10 winners will receive a $70 e-gift card

Tuesday, 7/14 – 5 winners will receive a $100 e-gift card

Wednesday, 7/15 – 3 winners will receive a $150 e-gift card

Thursday, 7/16 – 3 winners will receive a $250 e-gift card

Sunday, 7/19 – 5 lucky winners will receive Free Ice Cream for a Year Ice Cream for a year ($450 e-gift card) Cold Stone Creamery Hoodie Cold Stone Creamery Hat Cold Stone Creamery Tote Bag



Whether guests are trying the new Cookies 'n' Peanut Butter Ice Cream Taco made with OREO® and REESE'S or taking advantage of the exclusive promotions and giveaways, Cold Stone Creamery is serving up plenty of ways to celebrate National Ice Cream Month all month long.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

About OREO® Cookie

OREO® is AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE®, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO or on Instagram @OREO.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery