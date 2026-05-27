Cold Stone Creamery Debuts New Cosmic Creation™ and Shake Inspired by DC Studios' Upcoming Big Screen Adventure Supergirl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is taking dessert to new heights by teaming up with DC Studios and Warner Bros. in honor of Supergirl, flying into theatres nationwide June 26. Now through July 21, 2026, guests can fuel up like a superhero with an electrifying new ice cream flavor, Creation™ and shake inspired by the bold and fearless spirit of the hero herself!

At the center of it all, the new Kettle Corn Ice Cream is anything but ordinary. Guests can enjoy this sweet and salty flair as a Creation™ or shake!

Supergirl's Popcorn Supernova and Supergirl's Cosmic Kettle Corn Available Now!

The Supergirl's Cosmic Kettle Corn Creation™ puts a fresh spin on classic kettle corn flavors with Kettle Corn Ice Cream, Caramel Corn, Caramel and Supergirl Sprinkles. Designed to capture the originality of Supergirl herself, this Creation combines sweet, salty and crunchy ingredients, making every bite feel as unexpected yet satisfying as the next.

For a fun, sippable take on this experience, the Supergirl's Popcorn Supernova Shake combines Kettle Corn Ice Cream, Caramel Corn, topped with Whipped Topping and Supergirl Sprinkles making this the perfect treat for fans looking to add a little more excitement to their day!

"Inspired by Supergirl fearlessly flying into theaters this summer, we created a Kettle Corn Ice Cream treats that strike the perfect balance of sweet and salty." said Jana Schneider, Vice President of National Programs at Kahala Brands ™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Like Supergirl, our Kettle Corn Creation ™, shake, and cake are bold, sweet, and a little bit unexpected."

The thrills don't stop with ice cream, Cold Stone Creamery is also offering guests a chance to enter the Supergirl Sweepstakes now through July 21, 2026. Guests will have the opportunity to win themed prize packages, with the grand prize being an Adult Space Camp® Experience for Two at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center® – Home of Space Camp® – in Huntsville, Alabama.

From the first bite to the final sip, this collaboration delivers a flavor experience that is truly out of this world. Available now at Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide, don't miss your chance to try these limited-time treats before they disappear into the galaxy!

Promotional Flavors:

Kettle Corn Ice Cream

Promotional Creation™:

Supergirl's Cosmic Kettle Corn – Kettle Corn Ice Cream, Caramel Corn, Caramel and Supergirl Sprinkles

Promotional Shake:

Supergirl's Popcorn Supernova – Kettle Corn Ice Cream with Caramel Corn, topped with Whipped Topping and Supergirl Sprinkles

About Supergirl

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery