COLD STONE CREAMERY FRANCHISE OWNERS CHOOSE WESTVIEW PROMENADE FOR FIRST LOCATION IN FREDERICK

BNR Innovations now open at 200,000 square foot lifestyle center

FREDERICK, Md., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery franchise owner BNR Innovations has selected Westview Promenade for their inaugural location in the greater Frederick County marketplace and recently initiated operations at the 200,000 square foot outdoor lifestyle center. BNR Innovations, owned by women entrepreneurs Bharani Puppala, Navya Pochampally, and Sriya Rao Bandari signed a lease with Hill Management Services, Inc. for 1310 square feet of space at the center located at the intersection of Maryland Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Crestwood Boulevard. Danielle Bridge, Leasing Manager for Hill Management Services represented the landlord.

Westview Promenade, Frederick

The ice cream shop, which operates approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries, empowers customers to custom-design the perfect treat with their choice of flavors and mix-ins, which are then combined on a frozen granite stone. The company recently unveiled its spring flavor offerings including lemon berry batter, featuring lemon cake batter ice cream, lemon OREO cookies and lemon pie filling; and The Berry Best S'More, made from strawberry marshmallow ice cream, fudge, marshmallow cream, and graham cracker pie crust. Cold Stone Creamery offers a variety of Ice Cream Creations, cakes, shakes, and smoothies.

"Our group always loved Cold Stone Creamery because of its superior ice cream, its recognized brand, and the strong customer experience consistently provided- it's not just an ice cream, it's an experience" stated Bharani Puppala. "We are impressed by the use of natural ingredients and the philosophy of producing fresh products on-site daily. We wanted to bring the same joy and community connection to our local area, creating a place where people celebrate small moments, gather with loved ones, and enjoy premium ice cream made fresh every day. We live nearby Westview Promenade, visit the center frequently, and were impressed with the consistently strong traffic and national tenant mix."

Anchored by Regal Westview Cinema and MOM's Organic Market, Westview Promenade features an array of shops, professional and personal services, and both sit-down and fast-casual restaurants, including X-Golf, Starbucks Coffee, and LOFT. More than 90,000 consumers reside within a five-mile radius of Westview Promenade, including nearly 35,000 households with an average household income exceeding $85,000.

"The arrival of Cold Stone Creamery adds another national restaurant concept and proven traffic generator to the Westview Promenade tenant mix," stated Danielle Beyrodt, Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer of Hill Management Services. "Our team has carefully cultivated a diverse range of sit-down and fast-casual restaurants, entertainment options, health and beauty concepts, personal and professional service offerings, and a dominant grocery store to create a one-of-a-kind customer experience. Cold Stone Creamery is a proven brand and a recognized destination."

Founded in 1976, Hill Management Services, Inc. is a privately-owned, full-service real estate development company. Located in Timonium, Maryland, Hill Management owns more than four million square feet of office, industrial and retail space as well as several hotel and self-storage facilities. Hill Management Services seeks to provide long-term investments, exceptional customer service, and develop long-lasting tenant-landlord relationships. For more information visit www.hillmgt.com

SOURCE Hill Management Services, Inc.