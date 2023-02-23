Cold storage market is estimated to grow by USD 118.3 billion between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold storage market size is forecast to increase by USD 118.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 13.47%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 48.71 billion. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising awareness about reducing wastage of food, growing consumption of frozen food, and compliance with regulations. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Storage Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd., Burris Logistics, Changzhou Yuyan Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd., Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd., Congebec Logistics Inc., Holt Logistics Corp., Interstate Cold Storage Inc., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Nilkamal Ltd., Nor AM Cold Storage Inc., RSA Global DWC LLC, Snowman Logistics Ltd., Stellar Development Foundation, VersaCold Logistics Services, and Wabash Valley Cold Storage.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (meat and seafood, fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen products, and others), type (private, semi-private, and public), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by End-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the meat and seafood segment will be significant during the forecast period. The shelf life of meat and seafood products is limited, and hence they require refrigeration to ensure quality. With the rising consumption of meat worldwide, the segment will witness considerable growth in the market over the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this cold storage market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cold storage market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cold storage market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cold storage market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cold storage market vendors

Cold Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 118.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.62 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, India, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd., Burris Logistics, Changzhou Yuyan Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd., Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd., Congebec Logistics Inc., Holt Logistics Corp., Interstate Cold Storage Inc., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Nilkamal Ltd., Nor AM Cold Storage Inc., RSA Global DWC LLC, Snowman Logistics Ltd., Stellar Development Foundation, VersaCold Logistics Services, and Wabash Valley Cold Storage Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cold storage market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cold storage market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Meat and seafood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Meat and seafood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Meat and seafood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Meat and seafood - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Meat and seafood - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Bakery and confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Bakery and confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Dairy and frozen products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Dairy and frozen products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Dairy and frozen products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Dairy and frozen products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Dairy and frozen products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Private and semi-private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Private and semi-private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Private and semi-private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Private and semi-private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Private and semi-private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Public - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Public - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP

Exhibit 120: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Overview



Exhibit 121: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - Segment focus

12.4 Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Burris Logistics

Exhibit 127: Burris Logistics - Overview



Exhibit 128: Burris Logistics - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Burris Logistics - Key offerings

12.6 Changzhou Yuyan Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Changzhou Yuyan Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Changzhou Yuyan Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Changzhou Yuyan Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Congebec Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 136: Congebec Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Congebec Logistics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Congebec Logistics Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Holt Logistics Corp.

Exhibit 139: Holt Logistics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Holt Logistics Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Holt Logistics Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Interstate Cold Storage Inc.

Exhibit 142: Interstate Cold Storage Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Interstate Cold Storage Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Interstate Cold Storage Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 John Swire and Sons Ltd.

and Sons Ltd. Exhibit 145: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Overview

and Sons Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 146: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Business segments

and Sons Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 147: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 148: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

Exhibit 149: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 150: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key news



Exhibit 152: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key offerings

12.13 NewCold Cooperatief UA

Exhibit 153: NewCold Cooperatief UA - Overview



Exhibit 154: NewCold Cooperatief UA - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: NewCold Cooperatief UA - Key offerings

12.14 Nichirei Corp.

Exhibit 156: Nichirei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Nichirei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Nichirei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Nichirei Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Stellar Development Foundation

Exhibit 160: Stellar Development Foundation - Overview



Exhibit 161: Stellar Development Foundation - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Stellar Development Foundation - Key offerings

12.16 VersaCold Logistics Services

Exhibit 163: VersaCold Logistics Services - Overview



Exhibit 164: VersaCold Logistics Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: VersaCold Logistics Services - Key offerings

12.17 Wabash Valley Cold Storage

Exhibit 166: Wabash Valley Cold Storage - Overview



Exhibit 167: Wabash Valley Cold Storage - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Wabash Valley Cold Storage - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

