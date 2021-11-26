Cold Storage Market Size to grow by USD 31.97 bn | Americold Realty Trust and Interstate Cold Storage Inc. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio

Nov 26, 2021, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold storage market size is expected to increase by USD 31.97 bn from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.79%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This exclusive report describes market scenarios, estimates, and customer behavior. Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (meat and seafood, fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen products, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report to find out key highlights on the cold storage market.
The report on the cold storage market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The growing awareness about reducing wastage of food is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the cold storage market during the forecast period.
The cold storage market covers the following areas:
Cold Storage Market Sizing
Cold Storage Market Forecast
Cold Storage Market Analysis
Market Segmentation
- Based on geography, the cold storage market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, with a market share growth of 51%. The growth of the market in the region is expected to be driven by the growing demand for perishable goods.
- Based on end-user, the cold storage market has been segmented into meat and seafood, fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen products, and others. According to our analysis, the meat and seafood segment is expected to have a significant market share growth during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Americold Realty Trust
- Interstate Cold Storage Inc.
- John Swire and Sons Ltd.
- Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC
- NewCold Cooperatief UA
- Nichirei Corp.
- Oceana Group Ltd.
- Stellar Development Foundation
- VersaCold Logistics Services
- Wabash National Corp.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
- Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market: The food and beverage cold chain logistics market has been segmented by application (meat and seafood, dairy and frozen desserts, FVB, and bakery and confectionary) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
- Cold Chain Market: The cold chain market has been segmented by type (refrigerated warehouse and refrigerated transportation), application (MFS, dairy and frozen desserts, FVB, bakery and confectionery, and healthcare), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
|
Cold Storage Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 31.97 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.46
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
India, US, China, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Americold Realty Trust, Interstate Cold Storage Inc., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Oceana Group Ltd., Stellar Development Foundation, VersaCold Logistics Services, and Wabash National Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article