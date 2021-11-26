Cold Storage Market Size to grow by USD 31.97 bn | Americold Realty Trust and Interstate Cold Storage Inc. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio

The report on the cold storage market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The growing awareness about reducing wastage of food is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the cold storage market during the forecast period.

The cold storage market covers the following areas:

Cold Storage Market Sizing

Cold Storage Market Forecast

Cold Storage Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

Based on geography, the cold storage market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, with a market share growth of 51%. The growth of the market in the region is expected to be driven by the growing demand for perishable goods.

Based on end-user, the cold storage market has been segmented into meat and seafood, fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen products, and others. According to our analysis, the meat and seafood segment is expected to have a significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Americold Realty Trust

Interstate Cold Storage Inc.

John Swire and Sons Ltd.

and Sons Ltd. Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

NewCold Cooperatief UA

Nichirei Corp.

Oceana Group Ltd.

Stellar Development Foundation

VersaCold Logistics Services

Wabash National Corp.

Cold Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 31.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries India, US, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Americold Realty Trust, Interstate Cold Storage Inc., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Oceana Group Ltd., Stellar Development Foundation, VersaCold Logistics Services, and Wabash National Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

