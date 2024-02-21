Cold Storage Market: USD 145.71 billion growth is expected in market size during 2023-2028, Rising awareness about reducing wastage to boost growth- Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cold Storage Market is set to achieve a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.83% from 2024 to 2028. The market's trajectory is forecasted to witness a significant upswing, reaching a valuation of USD 145.71 billion during this period. The growing emphasis on minimizing food wastage is a pivotal factor propelling market expansion. Food wastage poses a significant global challenge, largely stemming from inadequate freezing storage capabilities. Additionally, perishable food items often traverse fluctuating temperatures along the supply chain, resulting in spoilage and waste. With the global population poised for steady growth, there's a corresponding surge in food demand and heightened focus on waste reduction. This necessitates enhanced storage solutions worldwide. Cold warehousing emerges as a crucial tool in addressing food insecurity, providing a stable environment for food products throughout the supply chain. Consequently, heightened awareness regarding waste reduction is set to drive demand for cold warehousing facilities, catalyzing market growth in the forecast period. For a comprehensive understanding of the regional impact on market growth, access our free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Storage Market 2024-2028
Report Coverage

Details

Page number

166

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.83%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 145.71 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2023-2024(%)

15.11

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and UK

The growth of the APAC market is expected due to the widespread presence of suppliers and consumers in both the food and healthcare product industries.

Some of the leading companies such as Americold Realty Trust Inc., Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd., Changzhou Yuyan Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd., Burris Logistics Co., and others are implementing diverse strategies to enhance their market presence. The report includes a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, providing information about 20 companies in the market.

For the Global Cold Storage Market, segmentation is done based on Application, Type and Region.

  • Application Outlook: Meat and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy and Frozen Products, and Others
  • Type Outlook: Private, Semi-private, and Public
  • Regional Analysis: APAC region is set to contribute 52% to the global market's growth

Additionally, Japan and China exhibit a significant demand owing to increased disposable income and a growing geriatric population. The region experiences heightened expenditure on healthcare, driving demand for temperature-controlled products like biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. Download our PDF sample for additional insights on regions.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Competitive Landscape

Companies Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

