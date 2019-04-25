ColDesi Celebrates Success of Start-Up Business Buffalo Soldiers Gear

TAMPA, Fla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ColDesi Inc. today is proud to announce the unique success of one of its customers Scott Arcell Simmons who owns Buffalo Soldiers Gear in Las Vegas, NV.

Scott is an entrepreneur who's combined his passion for honoring the heroes of the Buffalo Solders with his great eye for design. "The Buffalo Soldiers is my primary focus right now," he said. "My business lets me educate the public about some relatively unknown American Heroes."

In addition to building his business and generating awareness, Simmons also rides with the local Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club.

Scott has built his entire business on a unique niche market that's also a passion of his. As a result, he avoids the typical competition most businesses face because he creates unique products that can't be found elsewhere. He also brings his sustained drive for success that allows his business to thrive.

After years of researching machines, Simmons said, "The sales rep from ColDesi talked me out of making a huge mistake. I was going to purchase a used machine without any support or training," he said. "Instead, I decided to go with the Avancé. And it's a workhorse! I regularly run it for 16-18 hours or more a day."

In addition to the custom embroidery that the company creates, they also cut custom vinyl and outsource screen-printing. Scott says he monitors social media constantly to spot trends. He gets many of his ideas that way, but also relies on friends and his kids to keep the designs fresh.

Asked what advice Scott would give a start up, he said: "Get as much information as you can, from those that are already in business. Also from YouTube, Forums, FB Groups, etc. And don't be afraid to try new things."

He warned, "It's sometimes going to be a very frustrating process, but it's well worth it."

For more information about Avancé Embroidery systems, you can find them on the web at https://avance-emb.com/ or by phone at (877) 458-5575

