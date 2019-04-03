ColDesi Celebrates Twisted Moon Graphics | Women's Sports Photographer Turned Custom T-Shirt Shop Owner

TAMPA, Fla., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ColDesi Inc. celebrates the success of local custom t-shirt and sports apparel business Twisted Moon Graphics.

Roni Hovey owns a storefront in the historic district of downtown Huntsville Texas called Twisted Moon Graphics. As a photographer and video professional for Foxs Sports Network, she developed an appreciation for the hard work and pride that goes into girls and women's sports.

Roni Hovey owns a storefront in the historic district of downtown Huntsville Texas called Twisted Moon Graphics. As a photographer and video professional for Foxs Sports Network, she developed an appreciation for the hard work and pride that goes into girls and women's sports. "I learned a lot from them about the need for attention to other female-owned businesses and girls' sports," Roni said. "I then opened April 24th, 2018 after purchasing a Digital HeatFX system from ColDesi (an OKI pro8432WT transfer printer system)." She wanted to "focus a lot on the other businesses, aspiring artists and sporting teams (Girls BB, VB, Softball), and to produce our own custom t-shirts in quantity as well."

With a love for kids and a dream to own her own business, she moved to Huntsville in 2014 to be closer to her family. She started working with a local screen printer and worked with a female owned and female-focused custom apparel business that did screen printing and embroidery.

"I learned a lot from them about the need for attention to other female-owned businesses and girls' sports," Roni said. "I then opened April 24th, 2018 after purchasing a Digital HeatFX system from ColDesi (an OKI pro8432WT transfer printer system)."

She wanted to "focus a lot on the other businesses, aspiring artists and sporting teams (Girls BB, VB, Softball), and to produce our own custom t-shirts in quantity as well."

Like other sports enthusiasts who want to start their own business, Hovey purchased the Digital HeatFX system. She bought for the following advantages over traditional methods.

Affordable —50% less expensive than direct to garment and screen printers

—50% less expensive than direct to garment and screen printers Versatile —white toner lets you print high-quality images for light and dark materials

—white toner lets you print high-quality images for light and dark materials Intuitive—start designing right out of the box with zero setup and unlimited live online support

She realized that small businesses and sports teams often couldn't afford large minimum order sizes. "They don't need 18 shirts for their employees; maybe they need 1 or 2 for a new hire," she said. "I love that I could easily make one shirt at a time, unlike screen printing!"

The ability for the OKI white toner printer to print on virtually any fabric and even hard items such as trophies and award items, give her flexibility that other local businesses don't have.

Roni Hovey is one of over 30,000 people that ColDesi has helped to start or develop a custom t-shirt or custom products business.

ColDesi is the first company in the United States to offer OKI's new 9541 CMYKW printers. The company has been the #1 seller in the US for both the pro920WT and pro8432WT white toner printers.

For more information about Digital HeatFX systems, you can find them on the web at https://digitalheatfx.com or by phone at 855-348-4839.

Media Contact:

Thomas Rumbaugh

877-793-3278

212063@email4pr.com

SOURCE ColDesi Inc.