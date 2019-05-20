ColDesi Expands with New Office Build-Out & Facilities Upgrades

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ColDesi Inc. today announced the completion of their new office build-out and upgrades to the company's Dale Mabry Campus. The upgrades are designed to consolidate sales, service & marketing operations across the company.

"The new spaces are beautiful and comfortable," said Mark Stephenson, Director of Marketing for ColDesi. "They foster the ideal environment for promoting teamwork and synergy across all our teams here. The goal in most everything we do is to constantly improve the customer experience so we can build good relationships," he said.

"The new spaces are beautiful and comfortable," said Mark Stephenson, Director of Marketing for ColDesi. "They foster the ideal environment for promoting teamwork and synergy across all our teams here. The goal in most everything we do is to constantly improve the customer experience so we can build good relationships," he said. The company provides equipment and supplies for the custom products industry. They carry UV printers, DTG Printers, Embroidery Machines, Digital HeatFX transfer systems, Rhinestone machines, Spangle systems and Heat Presses. They have helped over 30,000 clients reach their goals of owning their own business or expanding into other markets. The business is a privately held, family-owned business with over 60+ employees and offices in Tampa, Clearwater, and New Jersey.

In addition to the new office build-out, the company also expanded their warehouse, e-commerce, and shipping operations at their new Clearwater campus. "We've added new racks, new storage, a new forklift and made lots of other changes that will help us organize our products and supplies better," said Bryan Hall, Director of Customer Development and Support.

ColDesi, Inc. maintains an outstanding Shopper Approved score of 4.94 out of 5 with over 1,100 reviews posted.

To find out more about any of the products or brands represented, call 877-793-3278 or you can find them on the internet at coldesi.com

