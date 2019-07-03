ColDesi Honors Darla Grimes for 20 Years Service Helping New Businesses.

TAMPA, Fla., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Darla is a great friend to all the employees here at ColDesi." Said Tom Rumbaugh, Content Specialist. "She represents the heart and soul of the company and is extremely knowledgeable. Always the first to jump in, Darla supports our team in so many great ways." He said.

Grimes has been the first point of contact with the company while helping customers grow their businesses. She has tons of practical experience built up over years in the industry and currently works as a Product Support Specialist for the Company.

"Darla is a great friend to all the employees here at ColDesi." Said Tom Rumbaugh, Content Specialist. "She represents the heart and soul of the company and is extremely knowledgeable. Always the first to jump in, Darla supports our team in so many great ways." He said. "I totally understand the passion people have in starting their businesses." Darla said. "I understand it takes hard work seven days a week and 24 hours a day to be successful and grow. -I understand the commitment a business owner has to their customers."

In her spare time, Darla likes to cook, to garden, she loves shopping and is a terrific decorator. But all those passions pale in comparison to her love of family and especially her grandchildren.

"I live next door to my grandchildren -so we are very close literally. They all play baseball, so I spend most of my free time going to their games. My daughter in law is a ballplayer too, and both she and my son coach several teams." Grimes said.

When asked what matters most, Darla said: "It is the people in this company that mean a lot to me. From the top down. We support and encourage each other to succeed, as we all work to help our customers succeed."

"I have seen a lot of changes in 20 years, but the commitment to be the best we can be has never been stronger." She said.

More about ColDesi

ColDesi, Inc. provides equipment and supplies for the custom products industry. They carry UV printers, DTG Printers, Embroidery Machines, Digital HeatFX transfer systems, Rhinestone machines, Spangle systems, and Heat Presses.

They have helped over 30,000 clients reach their goals of owning their own business or expanding into other markets.

To find out more about any of the products or brands represented, call 877-793-3278, or you can find them on the internet at coldesi.com

