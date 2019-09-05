ColDesi Inc. Announces New Pre-Treat Machine

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ColDesi today announced the release of their new PTM brand pre-treatment machine for DTG printing. The new machine allows custom t-shirt printers to prepare their blank shirts faster and with less hassle than traditional spray systems.

The new machine is easy to use. It only requires DTG operators to set the amount of pre-treat to match the garment, load the shirt, and push the button. The design of the PTM pre-treater is built to handle the robust needs of t-shirt printers who run their DTG machines all day long.

One of the reasons ColDesi chose the PTM brand was because of its metal exterior and protective coatings. Each PTM is uniquely coated with ACF-50 anti-corrosion film. Also, the precision spray nozzle of the machine delivers a superior surface coating without clogging. The PTM is the culmination of ColDesi's extensive experience with DTG printing machines. Not having an excellent pre-treat machine is the Achilles heel of many custom DTG businesses.

One of the reasons ColDesi chose the PTM brand was because of its metal exterior and protective coatings. Each PTM is uniquely coated with ACF-50 anti-corrosion film. Also, the precision spray nozzle of the machine delivers a superior surface coating without clogging.

Technicians also give the PTM two thumbs up. -The PTM is a breeze to clean and maintain with an integrated semi-automated cleaning function. Its compact design allows it to fit on most tabletops or counters for easy placement.



Unique Features:

Maximum pre-treatment area of 19˝ x 15.5˝ (480 x 390mm)

Spray cycle time adjustable from 2 to 12 seconds

Completely enclosed spray chamber -no misting

Rotational shirt platen (load front or side and ideal for thicker garments)

Adjustable spray length

Dual pre-treat tank system allows the machine to hold two pre-treatments for easy swapping ( Light and Dark Pre-treat )

) ACF-50 coated (anti-corrosion film)

Robust Single spray nozzle

No air compressor or custom electrical wiring required

The PTM is the culmination of ColDesi's extensive experience with DTG printing machines. Not having an excellent pre-treat machine is the Achilles heel of many custom DTG businesses.

**ACF-50, anti-corrosion coating is a state of the art anti-corrosion lubricant compound, specifically designed for the Aerospace Industry.

More about ColDesi

ColDesi, Inc. provides equipment and supplies for the custom products industry. They carry UV printers, DTG Printers, Embroidery Machines, Digital HeatFX transfer systems, Rhinestone machines, Spangle systems, and Heat Presses.

They have helped over 30,000 clients reach their goals of owning their own business or expanding into other markets. ColDesi is a privately held, family-owned business with over 60+ employees and offices in Tampa, Clearwater, and New Jersey.

To find out more about any of the products or brands represented, call 877-793-3278, or you can find them on the internet at coldesi.com

Media Contact:

Thomas Rumbaugh

Marketing

877-793-3278

221192@email4pr.com

SOURCE ColDesi, Inc.