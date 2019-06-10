ColDesi Inc. Enjoys Record Sales of its Newest White Toner Printer the Oki Pro 9541 wt

TAMPA, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ColDesi Inc., fresh off the heels of their recent office expansions, today announced record-breaking sales on their newest white toner printer, the Oki Pro 9541.

"We had another record-breaking month with the Oki Pro9541 as new machines arrived to fill the pent-up demand for a larger print. It's truly an amazing white toner printer that the market has been needing," said Marc Vila, Director of Marketing. "The machine has quickly become the easiest method for printing high-quality custom t-shirts for many large custom shops." he said.

"No weeding makes the Oki Pro9541 a huge time saver compared to cut n press systems!" Vila said. "The EZ Peel paper also has shorter marry times,." Marrying is the process of using a heat press to apply the transfer adhesive to the toner transfer.

The new machine is sold as part of the DigitalHeat fx 9541 system and is considered the largest most comprehensive white ink printer for large prints in the market. The Oki 9451wt has been gaining in popularity since its release earlier this year.

What's Driving The Popularity?

Full-color prints CMYK+W

13x19 paper capability

The most comprehensive color gamut of any toner transfer system

The fastest print and most robust LED print engine

Largest toner capacity means full ROI before toner refill

Each DigitalHeat fx system comes with the latest version of high-quality EZ Peel paper (a DigitalHeat fx exclusive). EZ peel has proven to offer more consistent results than other transfer papers without the hassle of having to "weed" or pick out the negative space areas of the design.

Business owners will notice bright, vibrant colors that stand out more than other transfer methods for t-shirts, custom apparel, and even promotional items.

The machine comes powered by a 5 LED Electrophotographic printer that outputs a full 1200x1200 dpi. It is the first t-shirt transfer machine to offer a 5-channel toner system delivering CMYK plus a white channel.

Business owners will notice bright, vibrant colors that stand out more than other transfer methods for t-shirts, custom apparel, and even promotional items.

More about ColDesi

ColDesi, Inc. provides equipment and supplies for the custom products industry. They carry UV printers, DTG Printers, Embroidery Machines, Digital HeatFX transfer systems, Rhinestone machines, Spangle systems, and Heat Presses.

They have helped over 30,000 clients reach their goals of owning their own business or expanding into other markets. To find out more about any of the products or brands represented, call 877-793-3278, or you can find them on the internet at coldesi.com.

