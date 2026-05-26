Coldi Unveils Turnkey Platform for Integrated AI Voice Agents

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COLDI, a pioneer in high-performance voice communications, launched an end-to-end platform designed to simplify modern lead management. This turnkey ecosystem allows companies to deploy integrated AI Voice Agents at scale

A Move Beyond SaaS: The Full-Service Difference

In a market saturated with fragmented SaaS tools, Coldi delivers a complete, service-led solution rather than a standalone product. Instead of managing complex configurations, businesses get an AI workforce deeply embedded into their existing infrastructure.

Making VoiceAI Work for Real-World Business

Where most voice AI offerings stop at a self-service interface and leave companies to wrestle with telephony, carriers, and dialing logic on their own, Coldi delivers the entire stack. The new platform ships with full telecom infrastructure built in - global carrier coverage, numbers & routing - so businesses can launch calling operations across virtually any geography from day one. For companies already invested in a VoIP environment, Coldi plugs directly into the existing setup, embedding the AI workforce into the systems they already trust rather than forcing a rip-and-replace.

The heart of the platform, however, is what Coldi calls the Campaign Brain: a purpose-built outbound engine that governs when, how, and how often each lead is contacted. Anyone who has run an outbound operation knows that the AI voice itself is only a fraction of the equation - the real difficulty lives in the orchestration around it. Which lead to call next, on which attempt, at which hour, in which timezone; how to handle voicemails, no-answers, callbacks, retry cadence, DNC windows, answering-machine detection, and lead prioritization against attempt history. Get this layer wrong and even the best-sounding AI agent produces mediocre results. Get it right and a small operation can run the equivalent of an enterprise call center.

This is where Coldi has invested most heavily. The Campaign Brain encodes years of call center operational know-how together with the hard-won pain points of running AI calling in production - telephony quirks, dialer behavior, CRM integration edge cases, carrier reputation management, and the constant tuning required to keep contact rates high. It is the difference between a voice AI demo and a voice AI operation that actually moves the funnel.

For any business running outbound at scale - fintech, insurance, bpo, field service, or any high-volume lead environment - Coldi is positioned as the most complete outbound platform available today: the only solution that combines voice AI, full telephony infrastructure, deep CRM integration, and a battle-tested campaign engine in a single managed environment.

The platform's analytics layer makes all of this visible. The "Attempts Breakdown" gives unprecedented transparency into how leads progress through retry cycles and where conversion actually occurs, while the "Calls heatmap" helps operators synchronize the AI workforce with peak contact windows. Together, these features turn outbound calling from a black box into an operation that can be measured, tuned, and scaled with confidence.

Coldi provides turnkey AI Voice Agents that help enterprises scale operations with intelligent, human-like voice interactions.

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SOURCE Coldi