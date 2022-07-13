ColdQuanta Accelerates Momentum in First Half of 2022

Jul 13, 2022, 09:00 ET
Global Quantum Ecosystem Leader Attracts Deep Bench of Talent and Delivers on Promise of Quantum Technology with Product Milestones
BOULDER, Colo., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdQuanta, the global quantum ecosystem leader, today announced significant momentum for the first half of 2022 highlighted by business growth, technical milestones, leadership expansion and more. These accomplishments further demonstrate the company's commitment to driving maturation of its products and its ability to leverage game-changing talent and experience.
"The momentum in which we entered the New Year, with a 140% in bookings increase and a nearly doubling of our headcount, has positioned ColdQuanta for a strong year," said Scott Faris, ColdQuanta CEO. "ColdQuanta continues to demonstrate its industry leadership by attracting esteemed quantum experts, attaining notable product milestones, and garnering third party endorsements. These achievements are important building blocks in our effort to address some of today's most pressing challenges with quantum technologies."
Noteworthy milestones over the last six months include:
- Product Milestones:
- Won 2022 Prism Award, Quantum from SPIE Photonics West and Photonics Media for Albert, ColdQuanta's quantum matter platform. Albert beta launched in April at the Laser World of Photonics Conference in Munich. Whether developing quantum sensor technology, researching fundamental science, or empowering the next generation of the quantum workforce, Albert kickstarts discovery and reduces development costs by orders of magnitude
- Won 2022 Best of Sensors Award for Maxwell, a high performance test and calibration instrument
- First in the world in executing algorithms on a cold atom quantum computer shared in the April issue of Nature
- Commercial launch of the world's first cold atom quantum computer, Hilbert, which demonstrates the power and scalability of atomic qubits and the promise to transform the quantum computing landscape
- Expansion of Quantum Talent:
- Dr. Bob Sutor, Ph.D.: Vice President of Corporate Development; former IBM Quantum Executive
- Dawn Meyerriecks: Board Member; former CIA Executive with more than 30 years of experience pioneering new products and services across both government and technology icons including the CIA, U.S. Department of Defense and AOL
- Dr. Neil Anderson, Ph.D.: General Manager of Quantum Components, former Optics and Photonics Senior Commercial Sales and Marketing Executive
- Kathy Crawford: Chief People Officer; former Human Resources Director with decades of experience
- Prateek Lal: General Counsel; former Lockheed Martin Associate Legal Counsel
- Growth:
- Acquisition of Super.tech, a world leader in quantum software application and platform development
- Awarded contract from the Office of the Naval Research: ColdQuanta was awarded a five-year subcontract of $15.6 million to develop portable atomic clocks
- Partnership with LocatorX, a ground-breaking location tracking company, to advance the development of atomic clocks
ColdQuanta is a global quantum technology company solving the world's most challenging problems. The company harnesses quantum mechanics to build and integrate quantum computers, sensors, and networks. From fundamental physics to leading edge commercial products, ColdQuanta enables "quantum everywhere" through an ecosystem of devices and platforms. Founded in 2007, ColdQuanta grew from decades of research in atomic physics and work at JILA, with intellectual property licensed through the University of Colorado and University of Wisconsin. ColdQuanta's scalable and versatile cold atom technology is used by world-class organizations around the globe and deployed by NASA on the International Space Station. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; and Oxford, UK. Find out how ColdQuanta is building the future at www.coldquanta.com.
