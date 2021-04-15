ColdQuanta Appoints Paul Lipman As Chief Commercial Officer

BOULDER, Colo., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdQuanta , the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, today announced it appointed Paul Lipman to the position of Chief Commercial Officer. Over the past several years, ColdQuanta has developed world leading expertise in the most scalable, versatile, and commercially viable area of quantum - the Cold Atom Method. In his role, Lipman will be responsible for the commercialization strategy and go-to-market execution to bring ColdQuanta's quantum computing, RF sensing and inertial positioning offerings out of the lab and into commercial use.

Lipman's appointment follows a series of recent executive new hires including Rushton McGarr , Chief Financial Officer and Dan Caruso , Executive Chairman and Interim CEO. The company has also retained the services of PJ Solomon, an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, to guide the company in an upcoming capital raise.

Lipman brings to his role a wealth of experience and proven track record in enterprise technologies including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and cloud. He specializes in leading complex global organizations and transforming cultures, go-to-market execution and innovation delivery. Throughout his career, Lipman built profitable businesses to over $100 million in revenue, and has managed companies from seed stage through IPO and acquisition.

"Paul's track record of strategic leadership and execution effectiveness make him the ideal candidate to lead the commercialization of our Cold Atom Quantum Technology," said Dan Caruso, executive chairman and interim CEO of ColdQuanta. "His experience in scaling emerging technology companies will be foundational for ColdQuanta to ensure we're aligned for success and accelerate our early lead in the quantum industry."

Prior to ColdQuanta, Paul served as CEO of BullGuard, a global leader in AI-enabled cybersecurity, which was acquired by NortonLifeLock. His career experience includes the development of the world's first IoT cybersecurity solution, Dojo (acquired by Forescout Technologies) as well as leading multiple innovative cybersecurity companies to successful exits. Prior to BullGuard, Lipman was CEO at SASE pioneer iSheriff (acquired by Mimecast) and served as chief strategy officer at Webroot, the first company to harness the cloud and artificial intelligence to stop zero-day threats in real time.

"Today, we are living in a world where the market opportunity for quantum computing, sensing and networking is massive across nearly every industry," said Paul Lipman. "The early wins ColdQuanta has achieved and rapid adoption by customers coupled with it's differentiated Cold Atom approach make it ripe for commercialization. I look forward to bringing ColdQuanta's technology to market and building the next billion dollar company in a space with so much potential."

About ColdQuanta

ColdQuanta is the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, the most scalable, versatile, and commercially viable area of quantum. ColdQuanta is dedicated to making quantum a reality through the development of a cloud-based Quantum Computer and Precision Sensing and Networking solutions. Backed by years of research and development, the story of ColdQuanta began in 1924 with the discovery of the Bose Einstein Condensate (BEC) - also known as the 5th form of matter – and 70 years later brought to fruition when it was first synthesized at the University of Colorado at Boulder in collaboration with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). ColdQuanta was spawned by this BEC breakthrough. Today, ColdQuanta is collaborating with its global customers, which include major commercial and defense companies; the U.S. Department of Defense; national labs operated by the Department of Energy, NASA, and NIST; major universities; and quantum-focused tech companies, to advance products and services developed with Cold Atom Quantum Technology. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO with offices in Madison, Wisconsin and Oxford, UK. Find out more at www.coldquanta.com

