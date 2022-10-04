ColdQuanta Expands Leadership Team with Promotion of Chris Wood to Chief Technology Officer and Addition of New Top Talent

Former VP of Photonic Technologies Ascends to CTO; Quantum Ecosystem Leader Welcomes Dr. William Clark as VP of Quantum Development, Laura Hale as VP of Government Programs and Steve Matthews as VP of Business Development for Quantum Information Platforms

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdQuanta , the global quantum ecosystem leader, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with a stable of quantum experts including: Dr. William Clark as Vice President of Quantum Development, Laura Hale as Vice President of Government Programs, and Steve Matthews , as Vice President of Sales & Business Development for Quantum Information Platforms. VP of Photonic Technologies, Dr. Chris Wood, has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Acting Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Dana Z. Anderson, will serve as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), guiding the company's long-term quantum strategy.

These appointments come on the heels of several technical milestones, industry partnerships, and growth across the company's entire portfolio of quantum ecosystem solutions. Earlier this year ColdQuanta's quantum matter platform, Albert , launched in beta at the Laser World of Photonics Conference in Munich, where it was honored as the 2022 Prism Award winner for Quantum. Additionally, ColdQuanta announced the commercial beta launch of Hilbert , the world's first cold atom quantum computer. The company made its first acquisition of quantum software company, Super.tech.

"ColdQuanta has grown tremendously this past year, and that momentum is what attracted this talented group of respected and accomplished individuals to the company," said Scott Faris, ColdQuanta CEO. "Chris, William, Laura and Steve each bring a unique perspective and background that together with our existing leadership team will further ColdQuanta's mission to build the most robust and diversified portfolio of quantum devices and platforms."

As CTO, Wood will guide ColdQuanta's technology and new product strategy, which includes overseeing the critical transition from Research to Engineering to Product. He brings extensive familiarity with rugged, field-proven mil-spec and space-qualified solid-state lasers, Telcordia-qualified lasers, Photonic Integrated Circuits, and optical fabrication and coatings from previous jobs at Insight Lidar, Kapteyn-Murnane Laboratories, Lockheed Martin Coherent Technologies, and Precision Photonics.

Dr. Clark joins ColdQuanta from General Dynamics Mission Systems, where he was a Senior Engineering Fellow, and the Founder and Director of the Quantum Laboratory and Quantum Center of Excellence, where he explored the practical use of quantum technologies for secure and covert communications, remote sensing and signal processing. His depth of knowledge of quantum science and his passion for seeing quantum technology advance align with our shared views and values. At ColdQuanta, he'll help us transition technology into fielded systems, unlock initial commercialization success, and increase research funding.

In her role as Vice President of Government Programs, Hale brings a rich background in program, product, and systems engineering across multiple domains, including ground, space, and novel environments. Hale's career spans transformational leadership positions with NASA, the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, the Space Development Agency, and various elements of the US Department of Defense and Intelligence Community.

Matthews joins ColdQuanta as Vice President of Sales & Business Development for Quantum Information Platforms, bringing 20 years of Enterprise Software Sales experience to his role. He previously worked at quantum computing software company, QC Ware, helping clients gain competitive advantage and prepare for disruption through a mix of professional services and software products.

About ColdQuanta

ColdQuanta is a global quantum technology company solving the world's most challenging problems. The company harnesses quantum mechanics to build and integrate quantum computers, sensors, and networks. From fundamental physics to leading edge commercial products, ColdQuanta enables "quantum everywhere" through our ecosystem of devices and platforms. Founded in 2007, ColdQuanta grew from decades of research in atomic physics and work at JILA, with intellectual property licensed through the University of Colorado and University of Wisconsin. ColdQuanta's scalable and versatile cold atom technology is used by world-class organizations around the globe and deployed by NASA on the International Space Station. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; and Oxford, UK. Find out how ColdQuanta is building the future at www.coldquanta.com and on YouTube .

The name ColdQuanta and the ColdQuanta logo are both registered trademarks of ColdQuanta, Inc.

SOURCE ColdQuanta