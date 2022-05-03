ColdQuanta Hires General Manager to Drive Growth of Quantum Components

Optics Executive Dr. Neil Anderson Joins Global Quantum Ecosystem Leader

BOULDER, Colo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdQuanta , the global quantum ecosystem leader, today announced the appointment of Dr. Neil Anderson, Ph.D. as General Manager of Quantum Components. Dr. Anderson will report to Chester Kennedy, President of Research and Security Solutions, and will be responsible for defining and executing the end-to-end strategy for the company's portfolio of quantum devices and machines. Dr. Anderson is taking over leadership of the division from Interim General Manager Sandi Mays.

"Dr. Anderson's passion for creating a better world through photonic technologies will be a valuable asset to ColdQuanta as we continue to commercialize our products and services," said Chester Kennedy, President of Research and Security Solutions. "His expertise will further our mission of providing quantum technologies that can unlock answers to some of the world's most complex problems. We are highly appreciative of Sandi for her work growing the quantum components division while we conducted an executive search for a permanent leader."

Dr. Anderson is skilled in translating business strategy into actionable plans that deliver on key business objectives. Previously, he has worked for leading optics and photonics companies in senior commercial sales and marketing roles, encompassing strategic marketing, product management, business development and key account sales, spanning multiple industries. His background encompasses a variety of product technologies, from optical components to complex optical subsystems, as well as engineering services.

"As an executive in the photonics field, I have long admired ColdQuanta for its leadership in the burgeoning quantum industry," Dr. Anderson said. "ColdQuanta's technologies have become the building blocks of the quantum ecosystem, and the company is extremely well positioned to usher in the next wave of quantum innovation."

About ColdQuanta

ColdQuanta is a global quantum technology company solving the world's most challenging problems. The company harnesses quantum mechanics to build and integrate quantum computers, sensors, and networks. From fundamental physics to leading edge commercial products, ColdQuanta enables "quantum everywhere" through our ecosystem of devices and platforms. Founded in 2007, ColdQuanta grew from decades of research in atomic physics and work at JILA, with intellectual property licensed through the University of Colorado and University of Wisconsin. ColdQuanta's scalable and versatile cold atom technology is used by world-class organizations around the globe and deployed by NASA on the International Space Station. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Madison, WI and Oxford, UK. Find out how ColdQuanta is building the future at www.coldquanta.com.

