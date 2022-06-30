ColdQuanta Named a 2022 Best of Sensors Awards Winner

Global Quantum Ecosystem Leader Recognized in the Instrumentation & Test Category for Maxwell Quantum RF Sensor Platform

BOULDER, Colo., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdQuanta , the global quantum ecosystem leader, today announced it has been named a winner in the Product Innovation: Instrumentation & Test category of the 2022 Best of Sensors Awards for Maxwell, a Quantum RF Sensor Platform. The awards are presented by Questex's Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics , and honor the best in sensor technologies and the sensor ecosystem, people and companies.

The award recipients were selected by a panel of expert judges based on value to the marketplace and uniqueness of the design, among other criteria. The awards ceremony took place at Sensors Converge on June 28th at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

"Quantum RF sensors hold many advantages over classic antenna-based receivers, and are a transformational technology for military communications, radar and electronic warfare. In addition, these sensors offer the potential to transform commercial communications through significant increases in spectrum availability with improved performance characteristics across the entire range," said Chester Kennedy, President of Research and Security Solutions at ColdQuanta. "The quantum ecosystem is experiencing many technological leaps, and we are proud to have our ground-breaking work recognized for its contribution to the industry."

ColdQuanta's Quantum RF Sensor Platform, Maxwell, is an advanced RF sensor based on quantum technology. The quantum technology leverages atoms to discriminate between incident RF fields, and has a fixed form factor independent of RF frequency/wavelength.

Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics said, "The winners have outdone themselves this year with their innovations and perseverance. We are thrilled to honor them as the best in the industry. We congratulate them on their well-deserved accomplishments."

About ColdQuanta

ColdQuanta is a global quantum technology company solving the world's most challenging problems. The company harnesses quantum mechanics to build and integrate quantum computers, sensors, and networks. From fundamental physics to leading edge commercial products, ColdQuanta enables "quantum everywhere" through an ecosystem of devices and

platforms. Founded in 2007, ColdQuanta grew from decades of research in atomic physics and work at JILA, with intellectual property licensed through the University of Colorado and University of Wisconsin. ColdQuanta's scalable and versatile cold atom technology is used by world-class organizations around the globe and deployed by NASA on the International Space

Station. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO, with offices in Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; and Oxford, UK. Find out how ColdQuanta is building the future at www.coldquanta.com .

The name ColdQuanta and the ColdQuanta logo are both registered trademarks of ColdQuanta, Inc.

SOURCE ColdQuanta