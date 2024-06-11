Coldstream Wealth Management Continues Expansion of Client Services with Launch of Coldstream Risk Management

Firm's Comprehensive Program Integrates Wealth Management, Risk Management and Tax Services Across Client Portfolios

SEATTLE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldstream Wealth Management ("Coldstream" or "the firm") – an employee-owned, independently operated wealth management firm – today announced the continued expansion of its strategic client services offerings with the launch of Coldstream Risk Management. Formerly known as FIT Insurance, a subsidiary of Coldstream, this comprehensive risk management platform will now be completely integrated into the service offering for Coldstream clients.

Built to address individual clients' unique challenges and needs, Coldstream Risk Management will deliver dynamic, private client risk advice and insurance solutions. The team provides agnostic, independent analysis, resulting in personalized risk models that meet clients' immediate needs and allow for scalability of coverage over time. Peter Beeson, who has more than three decades of experience in risk management and private client insurance, will serve as Team Lead.

Late last year, Coldstream announced mergers with Seidman Capital Group ("SCG"), a wealth management firm, and Hersman Serles Almond, LLC ("HSA"), an accounting and consulting services firm. The seamless integration of these fundamental services under the Coldstream brand provides clients with enhanced value, streamlined processes and the high-touch, personalized service they expect in all aspects of their financial lives.

"Lasting, generational wealth requires a broad-based approach to building and protecting these assets," said Beeson. "A completely integrated approach to a client's financial well-being, grounded in an understanding of opportunities, risks and liabilities, will result in far better outcomes for clients than when these services are considered separately. Bringing together wealth, risk and tax management under Coldstream enhances our ability to provide holistic wealth management and risk management services for our clients."

Coldstream Risk Management is based in Bellevue. In addition to Beeson, the team includes Cynthia Rux, Sabrina Cross, Alanna Quinn-Jones, and Tanya Jimenez and offers hands-on support for all solutions it provides.

Josh Harris, Managing Director of Corporate Development with Coldstream concluded, "Our clients' lives are busy and complex. Offering personalized services as part of our core offering helps us deliver on our promise to simplify and enhance the lives of everyone we work with. We are excited to offer more and will continue to adapt to the changing needs of our clients."

About Coldstream Wealth Management

Coldstream Wealth Management is an employee-owned, independently operated wealth management firm that has been earning the trust of high-net-worth clients since 1996. The firm guides clients through the complexity of wealth management so that they can have peace of mind while achieving their financial and lifestyle goals. Coldstream has offices in seven locations across four states. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Coldstream Holdings, Inc. For more information, please visit https://www.coldstream.com/.

Media Contact:

Donald Cutler / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Coldstream Wealth Management