Coldstream Wealth Management Enhances Pacific Northwest Team with Addition of Experienced Wealth Manager Kevin Peterson

Peterson brings $45M in assets under management, 25 years of experience to newly formed Kirkland, Washington-based team

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldstream Wealth Management ("Coldstream" or "the firm") – an employee-owned, independently operated wealth management firm – today announced the addition of experienced wealth manager Kevin Peterson to its newly formed Kirkland, Washington, team.

Peterson brings $45 million in assets under management and 25 years of experience to a team formed through Coldstream's recent merger with Kirkland-based businesses Seidman Capital Group ("SCG"), a wealth management firm, and Hersman Serles Almond, LLC ("HSA"), an accounting and consulting services firm.

"Kevin is an outstanding talent who approaches investment management and financial planning with extreme care and passion so his clients can focus on what's important – their careers and spending time with family," said Victoria Serles, Team Lead for the Kirkland office. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our like-minded team, especially on the heels of a merger that positions us as a leading wealth management firm in the Pacific Northwest and brings us closer to our vision of creating the premier independent firm of the future," said Kevin Fitzwilson, Coldstream's Managing Shareholder.

Prior to joining Coldstream, Peterson served as a partner at The Summit Partners, a Bellevue, Washington-based wealth management firm where he was a financial adviser affiliated with Eagle Strategies, an agent of New York Life Insurance. His focus was helping successful individuals, families and business owners grow, protect and transfer their assets.

"I love to get into the weeds and build holistic financial plans, ensuring even the smallest details are handled with extreme fiduciary care," Peterson said. "Coldstream places a premium on that approach, which, along with a supportive culture and smart employee ownership model, will empower me to be the best financial advisor I can be while also improving my own quality of life."

Peterson is a Washington native. He holds FINRA Series 6, 7, 63, 65, and Life and Disability Insurance licenses from the State of Washington and has earned the highly regarded ChFC® (Chartered Financial Consultant) designation.

Coldstream's mergers with SCG and HSA last month built upon the firm's momentum in the Pacific Northwest. Combining the firms created a business that provides multiple career path choices for Coldstream employees, and broader in-house resources for tax, trust, estate and retirement plan capabilities.

In June 2022, Coldstream announced a merger with LWM Wealth Management, a Kenai, Alaska-based firm with approximately $170 million in assets under management. In September 2021, Coldstream announced a merger with Rosenbaum Financial, a Portland, Oregon-based firm with approximately $463 million in assets under management.

About Coldstream Wealth Management

Coldstream Wealth Management is an employee-owned, independently operated wealth management firm that has been earning the trust of high net-worth clients since 1996. The firm guides clients through the complexity of wealth management so that they can have peace of mind while achieving their financial and lifestyle goals. Coldstream has offices in Bellevue, Seattle and Mercer Island, Washington; Boise, Idaho; Kenai, Alaska and Portland, Oregon. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Coldstream Holdings, Inc. For more information, please visit https://www.coldstream.com/.

