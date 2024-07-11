ColdVentures and McNeill Labor Management Partner to Drive Workplace Safety

ColdVest, a Portable, Rapid Emergency Cooling Device, Aims to Prevent Heat-Related Tragedies on Labor Sites

Partnership Aligns with U.S. Department of Labor Proposal Aimed at Protecting 36 Million Workers Health Risks Related to Extreme Heat

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdVentures, a medical device company developing innovative new technologies to combat heat-related deaths and McNeill Labor Management ("McNeill"), a Florida-based farm labor contractor specializing in H2A farm workers, are pleased to announce a collaboration to boost workplace safety. McNeill has purchased ColdVest units from ColdVentures for use across its job sites in Indiana, demonstrating its commitment to work safety and well-being through this significant investment in cutting-edge heat treatment technology.

ColdVest is a first-of-its-kind, Class 1 FDA portable emergency cooling device designed to rapidly cool a body's core temperature in cases of heat stroke. By deploying these units at key locations, McNeill can now provide protection from the dangers of extreme heat with immediate, potentially life-saving intervention for workers experiencing heat-related illness. ColdVest's patented solution is uniquely applicable to McNeill's needs as it can provide treatment in environments where electricity and refrigeration aren't practical or possible.

"ColdVest is designed specifically for industries where workers are exposed to extreme heat, providing essential cooling to help prevent heat-related illnesses and offer lifesaving aid before emergency medical services arrive. McNeill's commitment to implementing innovative safety solutions alongside tried-and-true methods will go a long way in keeping workers of all industries safer," said Tracie Wagman, CEO of ColdVentures. "We encourage other organizations to follow suit and update their current protocols to improve workplace safety for those at risk."

McNeill plans to strategically place ColdVest units across its active work sites and will provide comprehensive training to supervisors and safety officers on their proper use. This initiative is part of McNeill's broader heat safety program, which includes regular breaks, shade trailers, hydration stations, and ongoing education on recognizing heat-related illness symptoms.

"We are dedicated to doing everything to ensure the safety and well-being of employees at work sites nationwide. Investing in comprehensive safety measures is not only a crucial step toward preventing accidents and tragedies, but it also represents our commitment to protecting the future of our workers and our organization. By prioritizing safety, we are fostering a secure and supportive work environment that benefits everyone involved," said James Shannon McNeill, Owner of McNeill Labor Management.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Labor released a proposed rule that aims to protect the 36 million workers in both indoor and outdoor work settings from the significant health risks of extreme heat. The proposed rule will require employers to create a program to control heat hazards in the workplace, including hydration, rest breaks and control of indoor heat as well as a plan to acclimatize new and returning workers to high heat conditions.

About ColdVentures

ColdVentures is a medical device company developing innovative new technologies to end heat-related deaths. The Company's proprietary ColdVest device is a patented, Class 1 FDA medical cooling vest that lowers core body temperature and prevents heat-related illness and death. ColdVest's mission is to provide technology that alleviates suffering for the new environmental normal. To learn more about ColdVentures and ColdVest, visit coldvest.com.

