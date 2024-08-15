ColdVentures Donates ColdVests to Hood and Portland To Coast Relays to Protect Athletes From Heat Stroke

New, Proprietary Cooling Technology Rapidly Lowers Core Body Temperature for People Suffering from Heat-Related Illnesses Before EMS Arrives

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdVentures (the "Company"), a medical device company developing innovative new technologies to combat heat-related deaths, today announced it is partnering with the Providence Hood and Portland To Coast ("Hood To Coast") Relay s to help protect the nearly 20,000 participants, employees, and volunteers from heat stroke.

ColdVentures is donating its proprietary, first-of-its-kind ColdVests, which are Class 1 FDA medical devices, to Hood To Coast, a world-renowned 198.5-mile race from Mount Hood to the Oregon coast. People suffering from heat stroke typically have 30 minutes before suffering permanent harm; in just under three minutes, ColdVest can reduce core body temperatures up to five degrees and stabilize an individual, protecting against heat-related brain or organ damage and death before EMS arrives.

"Oregon has unfortunately experienced the extreme heat impacting much of the country this summer. As temperatures continue to climb, the Hood To Coast Relay has taken important measures to protect its athletes and ensure their safety and wellbeing. That's where ColdVest comes in," said Tracie Wagman, ColdVentures CEO. "Given the unpredictable weather conditions and demanding nature of the race, ColdVests will be integrated into the event's safety protocols to protect all participants from deadly heat stroke."

"At Hood and Portland To Coast Relays, our top priority is the safety of our participants and volunteers. As we take steps to protect our participants, employees, and volunteers from extreme heat, the portability and ease of use of ColdVest helps ensure safety along the entire race course," added Dan Floyd, Hood To Coast Race Series Chief Operating Officer.

Using patented endothermic cooling technology, ColdVest does not require electricity, refrigeration, ice or special storage. To use, add three liters of liquid to ColdVest's integrated bladder, which then spreads throughout the vest to rapidly activate internal cooling chemicals. ColdVest is then placed over the torso of an individual for immediate relief. To learn more, visit coldvest.com.

The Hood To Coast Relay is taking place on Aug. 23 and 24, 2024.

About Hood To Coast

The Hood To Coast Relay events include the Hood To Coast Relay and the Portland To Coast Walk Relay. For 37 straight years and on opening lottery day for 32 years, the events have sold out, drawing nearly 20,000 participants from all 50 states and over 40 countries. Since 2014, participants have raised over $7.5 million for cancer research, treatment, and support services. To learn more, visit hoodtocoast.com

About ColdVentures

ColdVentures is a medical device company developing innovative new technologies to end heat-related deaths. The Company's proprietary ColdVest device is a patented, Class 1 FDA medical cooling vest that lowers core body temperature and prevents heat-related illness and death. ColdVest's mission is to provide technology that alleviates suffering for the new environmental normal. To learn more about ColdVentures and ColdVest, visit coldvest.com.

